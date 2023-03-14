Steelers add to O-line, re-sign S Kazee

A day after signing cornerback free agent Patrick Peterson, The Steelers have made two signings.

The first, a two-year, $8 million deal for offensive guard Nate Herbig.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that $4 million of that is guaranteed.

“Pittsburgh assistant GM Andy Weidl was in Philly when Herbig was with the Eagles and believes in him as a starter,” Garafolo said in a tweet.

Herbig signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and was waived by the Eagles before the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old 4-foot-4, 334-pound Herbig was claimed by the New York Jets, starting in 11 games last season.

The Steelers also re-signed safety Damontae Kazee.

The 29-year-old, drafted in the 5 th round by Atlanta in 2017, Kazee played in nine games for the Steelers last season, starting in four.

In 2022, Kazee had 20 total tackles, two passes defended and two interceptions for 14 yards.

Kazee’s deal is also reportedly two years. No immediate word on the financial details of that deal.

Kazee may see more playing time, depending on what happens with Terrell Edmunds