Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
93.7 The Fan

Steelers add to O-line, re-sign S Kazee

By Andrew Limberg,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zac0l_0lIi0NVG00

A day after signing cornerback free agent Patrick Peterson, The Steelers have made two signings.

The first, a two-year, $8 million deal for offensive guard Nate Herbig.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that $4 million of that is guaranteed.

“Pittsburgh assistant GM Andy Weidl was in Philly when Herbig was with the Eagles and believes in him as a starter,” Garafolo said in a tweet.

Herbig signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and was waived by the Eagles before the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old 4-foot-4, 334-pound Herbig was claimed by the New York Jets, starting in 11 games last season.

The Steelers also re-signed safety Damontae Kazee.

The 29-year-old, drafted in the 5 th round by Atlanta in 2017, Kazee played in nine games for the Steelers last season, starting in four.

In 2022, Kazee had 20 total tackles, two passes defended and two interceptions for 14 yards.

Kazee’s deal is also reportedly two years. No immediate word on the financial details of that deal.

Kazee may see more playing time, depending on what happens with Terrell Edmunds

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly interested in bringing back former defensive star on one condition
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Former Steelers First-Round Pick Signs With New Team
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Devin Bush signs with Seattle, ending disappointing stint with Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kansas City Chiefs reportedly engaged in trade talks for three-time Pro Bowl selection Laremy Tunsil
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT13 hours ago
Winter weather advisory issued for Pennsylvania: Snow accumulations to cause slippery road conditions
State College, PA9 days ago
Sean Miller on everything Pitt-was he ever close to being head coach?
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
We put Pitt back on the national stage
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
Pitt AD says Capel turned it around the right way
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy