Sault Ste. Marie, MI
9&10 News

Sault Ste. Marie Police Say 3 Kids, 1 Adult Killed in Early Morning House Fire

By 9and10news Site Staff, Jim LeHocky,

5 days ago

UPDATE: March 15, 12:20 p.m.

The Sault Ste. Marie Fire and Police Departments said that four people were killed in the fire, including three children.

The departments responded at 7:37 a.m. to reports of a house fire at 3607 Shallows Beach Ave. The fire was controlled quickly, and efforts to search the structure began, officials said. Inside they found four victims: one adult approximately 31 years old, and three children believed to range in age from 1 year old to 4 years old, officials said. Officials are not releasing the names yet.

Fire officials said currently there is no confirmed fire cause, but an investigation is underway.

They also say that due to the nature of the fire and deaths, the investigation may take a long time to get answers.

“We are putting together, more or less, the rest of the story. Sometimes it helps people move on is finding out the what. What happened. It is a long process. Because it is a long process, and we take the time, we want to get it right and get it right the first time,” Ed Miller, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Chief said.

The Sault Ste. Mare Fire and Police Departments were assisted by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office & Victims Services Unit, Michigan State Police & Fire Investigation Unit, and Chippewa County Central Dispatch.

If anyone has information about the fire, please contact Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312.

March 14

The Sault Ste. Marie police department says at least one person was killed in an early morning house fire on Tuesday.

Details are very limited, but we do know firefighters were called to the home on Shallows Beach Ave. around 7:30 a.m.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Victim Services Unit was called on scene, and police have now confirmed that the fire was deadly. They will not release more information about the number of victims or their identities until family has been notified.

They say the flames are out and there is no danger to the public. The fire is under investigation.

