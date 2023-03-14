‘Full Swing’ PGA Star Collin Morikaw’s Wife Katherine Zhu’s Love Affair With Preppy Polo Shirts & Colorful Adidas Through the Years

Katherine Zhu has become a style reference in the golfing world , making preppy statements with her husband and PGA Tour champion Collin Morikawa.

Morikawa married Zhu in November 2022 during an intimate ceremony at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. The couple first met in 2017 while they were both playing collegiate golf and eventually got engaged in 2021. Zhu is a former collegiate golf champion and has earned multiple honors for her achievements in athletics and academics, including WGCA All-American Scholar, Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar and WCC All-Academic while attending Pepperdine University.

Zhu is regularly seen in extremely preppy wears, often matching her husband while on the green, paired alongside Adidas and Nike sneakers among others.

Zhu joined her then-boyfriend Morikawa on the green for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Presidents Cup on Sept. 2022 in North Carolina dressed in a red, white and blue ensemble. Her look was comprised of a polo shirt tucked into a tennis skirt. On her feet, the athlete sported what appeared to be all-white Adidas “Stan Smith” sneakers with logo detailing.

While golfing solo in Augusta, Ga., during the Augusta National Golf Club in 2022, Zhu switched things up in a white and forest green collared jumpsuit perfect for golfing. Morikawa’s wife celebrated a good game sporting Adidas Superstars in white and lime green.

In a similarly matching style, Zhu took the to the green in Kohler, Wis., in 2021, wearing a red and blue striped long sleeve with white trousers. With Morikawa by her side, the golf star laced up low-top white sneakers.

Another solo golfing session while in Moorpark, Calif., in 2017, at the Moorpark Country Club called for a gray and red collared zip-up and white baseball cap which Zhu wore with black trousers. As for footwear, the athlete laced up what looked like all-white cleats which appeared to be made out of leather.

