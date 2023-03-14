Natural ways to add a touch of sweetness to your favorite foods and beverages
By BestReviews
5 days ago
Why everyone is talking about erythritol
Recently, there has been a lot of interest and discussion about a study published on Feb. 27 in Nature Medicine. The study concluded that erythritol, a sugar substitute, is associated with major adverse cardiac events and fosters enhanced thrombosis. In short, it’s being reported that using this keto-friendly sweetener is linked to heart attacks .
However, the World Health Organization approved erythritol nearly a quarter century ago and the Food and Drug Administration approved it over 20 years ago. How could something so deadly have slipped by both of these organizations?
Erythritol isn’t new. It’s a sugar alcohol that is naturally occurring in plants but commercially produced by fermentation. Another study, published on Jan. 1 in the National Library of Medicine , said it was a safe and non-nutritive sugar alcohol. This conclusion was reached because “compared to other sugar alcohols, evidence from human studies indicate that it is mostly absorbed and excreted in urine unmetabolized.” In other words, the body doesn’t process it — it leaves in pretty much the same state it enters.
Some medical sites argue that erythritol is a good alternative for people with diabetes because it has no effect on glucose or insulin levels. The FDA concluded that sugar alcohols such as erythritol can slow the growth of bacteria and decrease the amount of acid that leads to tooth decay.
However, the new study concluded that high levels of erythritol can be linked to higher chances of heart attack, stroke or death.
BestReviews’ nutrition expert weighs in
With recent conflicting studies on the safety of erythritol, we asked Molly Bremer , M.S., R.D., director and dietitian at Mosaic Nutrition, for her thoughts on the topic.
“There is definitely more research needed on non-nutritive sweeteners like erythritol,” Bremer states. “But I will say that this study’s results seem to be conflated. There were only eight participants in this study who drank 30 grams of erythritol in water in two minutes (much more than the average consumption). The study also didn’t control for preexisting heart disease symptoms.”
Best natural alternatives to artificial sweeteners
As with many dietary questions, the medical community needs to perform more studies with better controls to get answers. If you want to err on the side of caution and stay away from artificial sweeteners, here are a few natural alternatives.
