These Sheer Falke Tights Will Elevate All Leg-Baring Looks — And They’re All on Sale at Amazon.

If you’re looking to upgrade your hosiery collection with some stellar tights that’ll last a long time, now’s your chance. Today Amazon is having a secret sale on Falke’s best-selling sheer tights for up to 41% off.

Falke is one of the leading names in hosiery. Since 1895, the Falke family business has stood for fashionable clothing made from high-quality materials, finished with handcrafted perfection and an eye for detail. As a result, its tights and stockings have become synonymous with luxury and sophistication and are known to resist dreadful rips and tears thanks to the fiber’s effectiveness. Best of all, Falke tights come in a ton of cute patterns such as polka dots, materials such as luxurious cashmere blends, and include features such as pressure-free waistbands and innovative mesh netted gussets.

This season, a great pair of sheer tights go a long way. Not only do they help you nail the sheer trend , but they also pack a practical punch as they keep you warm in the case of a gust of wind and add a bit of polish to any outfit. For example, if you’re going to a wedding, pair that cocktail dress with Falke’s Invisible Deluxe 8 Den W Ti tights that instantly amplify the glam with an ultra sheer and elegant matte effect. Or, if you’re looking for something to make a statement under a mini skirt, shimmy into Falke’s Dot Tights, beloved by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens. Ultimately, no matter which tights you choose, Falke’s offerings will add something extra to your day or night uniform.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Falke tights that will keep your leg-barring looks anchored for a fraction of the price.

Falke Women’s Dot Tights

Size range: S-XL

S-XL Colorways: Blue, Black, White

Blue, Black, White Materials: 91% Polyamide, 9% Elastane

What reviewers say: “These are not cheap pantyhose so I thought for a bit before shelling $30 something for this pair. Glad I did as the quality is impeccable and I expect these to last a long time and stay smooth. The rather subtle dot design was all the decoration I needed. I’m about 5’3″, 145 lbs and have sturdy thighs so size L seemed like a safe choice based on the sizing chart and it was just right. I was concerned that this pair might be too long but that was not the case. Worth every penny!”

Falke Womens Sensual Cashmere Tights

Size range: S-XL

S-XL Colorways: Blue, Black, Grey

Blue, Black, Grey Materials: 61% Cotton, 19% Polyamide, 11% Cashmere, 9% Elastane

What reviewers say : “Finally something in natural fibers that doesn’t tear apart or start pilling in 2 wears.”





Falke Womens Pure Matt 50 Den W Ti

Size range: S-XL

S-XL Colorways: Blue, Black, Brown, Grey, Green

Blue, Black, Brown, Grey, Green Materials: 92% Polyamide, 8% Elastane

What reviewers say: “These were the needle-in-a-haystack, exactly what I wanted find. Perfect color- I ordered the gray because I wanted almost black, but softer. They are very dark but no pitch black. ordered M-L (for a 5′-1″ 145 lbs) and they fit beautifully – no hard tugging but no wrinkling, bunching anywhere. Sturdy but super soft material withstood rough hands, heels that typically would leave picks/ pulls. I only wish they were easier to get in the US.”





Falke Womens Invisible Deluxe 8 Den W Ti

Size range: S-L

S-L Colorways: Black, Brown, Beige

Black, Brown, Beige Materials: 84% Polyamide, 16% Elastane

What reviewers say: “Nice feel tights and invisible.”





