Open in App
KSN News

Chipotle adds new protein option to menus worldwide

By Iman Palm,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bupNs_0lIhwG0Z00

( KTLA ) – Chipotle customers can now customize their tacos, burritos, salads and quesadillas with a new protein option.

The chain announced Tuesday that restaurants worldwide will be adding chicken al pastor to menus for a limited time. The debut of chicken al pastor marks the first time Chipotle launched a new menu innovation globally, a news release said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxZOR_0lIhwG0Z00
Chicken al pastor is a new, craveable protein at Chipotle featuring the savory, satisfying flavor of adobo, Morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple and fresh lime. (Chipotle)

The company didn’t announce how long chicken al pastor would be available. Chipotle has been testing the item since at least Sept. 2022, when customers at restaurants across Denver and Indianapolis were given a preview of the new protein, Nexstar’s KDAF reported at the time.

Chipotle gives in, will allow customers to order viral quesadilla ‘hack’

“Guests are looking to restaurants for unique menu items they cannot make at home, and al pastor has been gaining mass appeal in recent years,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“We’ve put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave. It’s where fire meets flavor.”

Chipotle also announced that customers who order the chicken al pastor through the Chipotle app or website from March 16 to 26 wouldn’t be charged any delivery fees.

News of the new protein also comes shortly after Chipotle announced another addition to its menu — a steak quesadilla with veggies, extras and sauces — after the idea for the item gained popularity on TikTok earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two people found dead inside Junction City home
Junction City, KS18 hours ago
Drivers in 50+ car pileup: ‘Chaos everywhere’
Portland, MI10 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Wichita police investigating Sunday morning shooting that critically injured 1-year-old girl
Wichita, KS11 hours ago
Local businesses playing a role in Hutchinson economy after recent layoffs
Hutchinson, KS2 hours ago
Some Gerber infant formulas recalled over bacteria concerns
Eau Claire, WI4 hours ago
Los Angeles residents getting mystery Uber Eats deliveries
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Michael Cohen says he will appear as rebuttal witness at Manhattan DA office on Monday
Manhattan, KS8 hours ago
Update: Suspects in Junction City double homicide arrested in Michigan, victims identified
Junction City, KS18 hours ago
K-State women’s basketball to host Wyoming in WNIT second round
Manhattan, KS5 hours ago
Trump suggests he will be arrested Tuesday, calls for supporters to ‘protest, take our nation back!’
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Kansas loses to Arkansas in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
‘It felt very surreal’: Florida surfer ‘having nightmares’ after shark attack
Fort Pierce, FL3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy