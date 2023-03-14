Michael Thomas is back: Saints star WR agrees to restructured deal

The Saints and Michael Thomas will be getting back together after all.

The standout WR and the team have agreed to a restructured, 1-year deal that will pay out a maximum of $15 million, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter . The deal includes $10 million guaranteed.

The two side had reportedly been working out an extension in recent weeks, something that appeared to be spurred at least in part by the signing of quarterback Derek Carr. Thomas took to Twitter with a pretty straightforward reaction: "Thank you Jesus."

Carr also hit a pretty clear tone during his introductory press conference when he recalled his phone conversations with Thomas, indicating that they now text nearly every day, and Thomas had told him he was excited to get to work. When interviewed on WWL Radio, Carr was asked whether he felt Thomas would be back in the fold for the 2023 season.

His answer: "That's the plan."

A breakup appeared likely earlier in the offseason with the Saints restructuring Thomas' deal and lowering his base salary, while also installing a large bonus structure. The full details of the contract are not yet clear. On Thomas' previous deal there was a $31 million bonus for the 2024 season that was set to guarantee later this week, and he was set to be a $59 million cap hit against the Saints for the 2024 season. A lot of those numbers will likely be adjusted on his new deal.

The next question for the Saints and Thomas: Can he stay on the field?

Thomas has appeared in just 10 games since his record-setting 2019 season, with the next two seasons years marred by a severe ankle injury, surgery and setbacks. Thomas missed the entirety of the 2021 season, but got back to the field for the majority of the 2022 training camp and made his return in Week 1, where he caught a pair of touchdowns from Jameis Winston in a 16-point 4th quarter comeback victory. He also caught a touchdown in Week 2, but suffered a foot injury in a Week 3 loss to the Panthers that ultimately ended his season.

Now the Saints are hoping that the star WR can get back to his healthy ways, pairing with standout rookies Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed on an offense led by Carr.