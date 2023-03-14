Citizens Inn to celebrate 40 years of community commitment

PEABODY — There’s still plenty of time to purchase tickets to the 40th Citizens Inn Gala & Auction that will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 6-10 p.m. at the Danversport Yacht Club.

The evening will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the founding of Citizens Inn by Mary Jane Lee in 1983.

Lee was distressed to learn that a neighbor with two children was about to become homeless. She went into action, working through St. John’s Church in Peabody, and gathered a group of local residents to address the growing problem of family homelessness. They incorporated Citizens for Adequate Housing in June 1983 and, by 1985, had opened their first shelter, the Citizens Inn Between, in a leased building on Main Street, Peabody.

Much has changed at Citizens Inn since it was founded. It has grown from one small program, the Citizens Inn Between shelter, to an umbrella organization for four programs located in eight buildings. Yet much remains the same, as families still struggle to maintain housing and food security.

Executive Director Carolina Trujillo said a total of 47 sponsors have committed to the event.

“Our goal was to get at least 40 sponsors in commemoration of the anniversary and we’re so excited to have surpassed that goal,” said Trujillo. “We are looking forward to celebrating our four decades of service and reflect on the importance of the work. Raul Martinez from NBC Boston will be our emcee, we’ll have a silent auction, live auction and lots of amazing prizes, including trips to Alaska, Napa, and Florida. There’s something for everyone at many different price points. “

Director of Development Gianna Langis said so far, sponsors have donated $140,500 to the cause.

Wine, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction will kick off the evening. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. and a live auction will follow.

Live music will be provided by Sweet Soul Sounds. The Institution for Savings has been selected as the special gala honoree.

New this year is an exciting raffle with a chance to win a trip to the Alaskan frontier, valued at more than $7,000. The adventure includes a helicopter tour with a glacier landing, a round-trip railroad trip to Seward with a brewery tour and tasting, a five-night stay at the Sheraton Anchorage Hotel, and round-trip airfare for two. Raffle tickets cost $100 each. The winner does not have to be present at the gala to win.

Gala tickets are $140 per person. Tables of 10 are $1,300. To reserve a ticket, go to https://cahns.ejoinme.org/CitizensInnGala .

For information about becoming a sponsor, go to https://citizensinn.org/ .

Citizens Inn, now merged with Haven from Hunger, has served families and individuals across the North Shore for more than 40 years. Its programs – Citizens Inn Between, Citizens Inn Transition, Citizens Inn Homes, and Citizens Inn Haven from Hunger – are designed to help families and individuals prepare for and transition to a sustainable life.

Citizens Inn not only provides a safe place to stay and a meal on the table, but offers tools to empower families and individuals to find permanent solutions to break the patterns of instability in their lives.

Citizens Inn Transition combines a sober family environment with services to help successfully transition from an addiction treatment program.

The Citizens Inn Between program offers temporary shelter for families who are facing an emergency need of housing.

The Citizens Inn Homes Program ensures ultimate stability for families through intensive case management and a portfolio of affordable rental units.

Citizens Inn Haven from Hunger offers a food pantry and a community meals program at 71 Wallis Street in Peabody for residents of Peabody, Salem, and Lynnfield.

