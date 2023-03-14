More than 59,000 car seats recalled over safety issue

A nationwide recall has been issued for infant car seats that can detach from their base, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

The recall includes all models of Safety 1st onBoard 35 SecureTech, Maxi-Cosi Coral XP, Maxi-Cosi Mico XP, Maxi-Cosi Mico XP Max, and Maxi-Cosi Mico Luxe+ rear facing infant car seats, as well as the Maxi-Cosi Infant Car Seat Base.

According to a statement from Max-Cosi, the anchoring systems on the car seats "fail to conform" to federal safety requirements. The lower seat anchors used to secure the seat base may fail, allowing the car seat to detach.

More than 59,400 car seats are included in the recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration .

"When the car seat is installed into the vehicle with the base secured using the lower anchors, the seat may detach," the NHTSA said. "A detached child seat may not properly restrain the occupant, increasing the risk of injury in a crash."

The issue was discovered during third party testing, the NHTSA said. The company has received no reports of injuries related to the recall.

A free replacement base will be sent directly to registered owners, free of charge, when it becomes available. In the meantime, Max-Cosi said the car seats can still be used safely "with the base installed using the vehicle belt, or with carrier shell only installation using the vehicle belt."

The recalled car seats were manufactured from May 1, 2020 to February 28, 2023. Some recalled models were purchased together with a stroller as part of a Travel System. The product's model number and date of manufacture are listed on the label included on the carrier shell or base of the car seat.

If you have registered your car seat and have an affected model, you will receive a notification letter via mail or e-mail. If you haven't registered your car seat yet, you can do so online .