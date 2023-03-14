Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week

Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape spoke about Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective."

On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies lost 104-88 to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

They played their fifth straight game without their best player Ja Morant, who is currently away from the team after an alleged social media post went viral where he appeared to be holding a gun.

During Monday's game against the Mavs, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported that the 23-year-old went to a counseling program in Florida.

Wojnarowski: "Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon : Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and there remains no timetable for his return to active play."

Back on March 8, Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape spoke about Morant on "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective , and the quote is just now getting attention (h/t HoopsHype and ClutchPoints ).

Spears on the podcast on March 8: "There's things I'm hearing that I'd rather probably not say on this podcast, but I hope he's taking care of himself. I'm not really worried about the basketball part for him right now. I'm worried about the human part and that when he does come back he's healthy mentally and physically. My guess now, not that you bet on this is that he doesn't play for the rest of the season as he takes care of himself."

Morant had been in the middle of another tremendous season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 53 games.

On March 4, he released a public statement.

Morant in the statement on March 4: "I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday night in Florida against the Miami Heat.