Palm Beach Daily News

Northeast winter storm delays more than 100 flights at South Florida airports

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgsSz_0lIhjdMl00

The storm is blanketing areas from Boston to Washington that send thousands of spring visitors to Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach Post

WEST PALM BEACH — As a winter storm blankets sections of the Northeast with snow, air travelers in South Florida are experiencing sporadic delays.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was reporting a total of 109 delayed incoming and departing flights as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the website FlightAware. Fewer flights have been affected at Palm Beach International Airport, with 22 delays reported for departing and arriving flights as of 12:30 p.m.

The storm system is likely to affect airports from Boston to the metro Washington, D.C., area, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a morning statement posted to its Twitter account. Delays into Wednesday are possible.

Brightline to Orlando:130-mph speed tests, opening date, ticket prices and safety updates

Spring Break 2023Is red tide on the east coast of Florida?

Affordable housing in Palm Beach County:Why the Habitat for Humanity merger matters

As of 12:30 p.m., New York’s LaGuardia Airport was under a ground delay because of weather, with average delays of about two hours for incoming flights, according to the FAA. In Fort Lauderdale, Spirit Airlines — the airport's leader in daily flights — was experiencing significant delays with afternoon cancellations possible for some flights.

Airport officials cautioned travelers to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him atjwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at@JuliusWhigham. Help support our work:Subscribe today.

