Giants make big splash, trade for Darren Waller using pick they got for Kadarius Toney

The Giants have added an offensive weapon for Daniel Jones, and it's a blockbuster.

Star tight end Darren Waller is coming to Big Blue in a swap with the Las Vegas Raiders for the third round pick, No. 100 overall, received from Kansas City in a package for Kadarius Toney , an individual with knowledge of the situation told NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network.

The deal will be officially announced at the start of the league year Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Waller turns 31 in September and has battled injuries in recent seasons, but when healthy he remains one of the more dominant playmakers in the NFL. Giants coach Brian Daboll is a tight ends coach at heart - he's been adamant about that, and was admittedly very hard on Daniel Bellinger last season because he saw so much promise in the rookie - so there's little doubt that they'll have a plan where Bellinger and Waller can co-exist within the offense.

Waller has been limited to 20 games the last two years by ankle, knee and hamstring injuries, but when on the field, he has produced with 83 catches, 1,053 yards, 5 TDs.

The Giants will take on a salary cap hit this year of $11.875 million and that can rise to $12.475 million contingent on games played, according to Over The Cap. His salary is guaranteed this year, but there are no future guarantees in the two years remaining in the deal. So, worst case scenario, the Giants could part ways with Waller after this season without cap penalty if things do not work out.

