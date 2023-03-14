Open in App
The Repository

Contemporary Christian musician Josh Wilson to headline concert at Canton South High

By Ed Balint, The Repository,

5 days ago
Contemporary Christian musician Josh Wilson will be headlining a concert Saturday (March 18) at Canton South High School.

The 6:30 p.m. show will be in the Performing Arts Center at the high school, 600 Faircrest St. SE in Canton Township.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/ by searching for Josh Wilson.

Also performing will be Attaboy, an indie pop music band from Indiana, and Melanie Robinson, a singer from NewPointe Community Church in Canton.

Wilson's popular songs include "Savior, Please," "Dream Small," "I Refuse," "Fall Apart," "Revolutionary," "Undeniable" and "Before the Morning." He's toured with Third Day, Steven Curtis Chapman and Matthew West.

A multi-instrumentalist who uses live-looping, Wilson has played up to 20 instruments during performances.

Presented by Bolivar Community Church, Wilson's performance is part of a concert series. Proceeds from the concert will be used to support the church's youth group.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. for Saturday's show.

Reach Ed at ebalint@gannett.com

on Twitter @ebalintREP

