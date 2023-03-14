Spring break 🏖️: Where are Cincinnatians going? Here are the top 10 destinations, per CVG

Despite the possibility of snow showers this week, it's almost spring in Greater Cincinnati (and meteorological spring is already here).

Are you planning on traveling to a warm vacation spot this year but don't know where yet? We have you covered, as Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport recently released its top 10 spring break destinations for 2023. To determine its findings, CVG evaluated seat capacity to those markets and industry ticket demand during the six weeks of the spring break travel season, which is approximately March 6 to April 14.

Take a look at the top 10 places below. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

Top 10 spring break travel destinations leaving CVG in 2023

Cancun, Mexico.

Miami, Florida.

Destin, Florida.

Orlando, Florida.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tampa, Florida.

Charleston, South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Phoenix, Arizona.

Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to a press release, the airport is expecting approximately 1.2 million passengers to head to those destinations and others throughout March and April, nearly double the expected passengers from 2022 (650,000).

For information on flights, visit cvgairport.com