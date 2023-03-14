Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
The Daily Advertiser

Will Wade, former LSU basketball coach, suspended for first five games at McNeese State

By Mikey DiLullo, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

5 days ago
Just two days after being hired, former LSU basketball coach Will Wade has already been suspended by McNeese State.

Wade will miss the first five games of the 2023-24 season for the Cowboys, per KPLC7 News in Lake Charles, La. The TV station reported the suspension was noted in Wade's contract, and also prohibits him from off-campus recruiting through July.

This will be the second suspension of Wade's career, the first coming during his time with the Tigers. Wade was suspended in March 2019 during an investigation for allegedly paying recruits and reinstated a month later.

Wade coached at LSU from 2017-22, making it to three NCAA Tournaments in his five seasons in Baton Rouge. He was fired in March 2022 amid an NCAA investigation for his 2019 recruiting allegations.

