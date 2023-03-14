Open in App
Queen City News

Coors Light launches beer-flavored popsicle in time for March Madness

By Russell FalconDylan Abad,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBmNt_0lIhiZkW00

( WFLA ) — Just in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, Coors Light is unveiling its new non-alcoholic “ Coors-icles ” — a frozen beer-flavored treat for basketball and Coors Light fans ages 21 and older.

Starting Tuesday, March 14, customers can buy Coors-icles online, while supplies last. The brand said it will release a limited number of Coors-icles every weekday at noon ET through March 24.

(Credit: Coors Light)

The company said Coors-icles will only be available during the tournament season.

Coors Light is also giving away six-packs of Coors-icles now through April 3. One hundred winners will be selected after the final game on April 4, according to the brand. Find out how to enter here .

“For passionate basketball fans, March is pure chaos,” the beer maker said in its announcement . “It’s an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames.”

The popsicles will also be available at 800 bars nationwide throughout the tournament, Coors says.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA11 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT15 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Homicide involving two teens in Clover
Clover, SC11 hours ago
After deadly shootings, Miami Beach sets spring break curfew
Miami Beach, FL9 hours ago
Charlotte holds off Orlando City 2-1 for first win of season
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
Trump says Biden ‘stuffed’ Manhattan DA’s office to pursue Stormy Daniels case
Manhattan, NY12 hours ago
1 killed, 3 hospitalized in Central Ave. wreck: Medic
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Strawberries recalled over possible health risk
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Man arrested, two others wanted in connection to murder of Statesville High School student, police say
Statesville, NC2 days ago
Anchor mishap led to possible double drowning on Florida lake, sheriff says
Winter Haven, FL11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy