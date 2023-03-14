Betting lines, odds for the Vermont-Marquette NCAA Tournament game

The University of Vermont men's basketball team embarks this week on its ninth NCAA Tournament in program history.
The No. 15 seed Catamounts' opponent looms large: The Big East champion Marquette Eagles (28-6), who are ranked sixth in the country.
Vermont (23-10) captured the second of back-to-back America East crowns on Saturday , its fourth conference tourney title in five seasons and sixth in coach John Becker's 12-year tenure.
The Golden Eagles swept the Big East regular-season and tourney championships for the first time in its history.
The Marquette-Vermont first-round game in Columbus, Ohio, is set for a 2:45 approximate tip-off Friday on CBS .
Vermont-Marquette basketball betting odds
As of Thursday evening, odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook are:
- Spread: Marquette (-10.5)
- Total: 144.5
- Moneyline: Marquette (-650), Vermont (+425)
Additionally, Marquette has a 22-12 record against the spread this season; Vermont is 19-12-1 ATS.
Online betting is illegal in Vermont , but online sports betting is legal in New York and New Hampshire. For more betting odds/lines, visit usatoday.com .
