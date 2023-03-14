Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach says he’s retiring due to ‘politics’ and ‘lies’

Law Roach out?

The celebrity stylist — who’s best known for his work with Zendaya and has also dressed Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer, Kerry Washington, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, Lindsay Lohan and more — announced in a dramatic Instagram post Tuesday that he is retiring from the fashion world.

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” the self-proclaimed “image architect” wrote, in part.

“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not!” he continued.

“The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach announced on Instagram that he is retiring, shocking and upsetting fans. Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The self-proclaimed “image architect” counts numerous A-list celebrities as clients, including Kerry Washington, Hunter Schafer and Priyanka Chopra. Richard Young/Shutterstock

Roach didn’t elaborate on the “lies” and “false narratives” he’s faced, but many fans on Twitter pointed to a video from the recent Louis Vuitton fashion show in which Zendaya — clad in a show-stopping tiger-printed look from the label — was sat in the front row, nabbing the last seat.

While the “Euphoria” star can be seen pointing to an empty chair behind her, Roach appears disgruntled at losing out on a place next to his star client in the first line.

Fellow stylists, fashion designers, celebrities and fans immediately flooded his comment section begging Roach to take back his statement or confess he was playing a prank.

It’s unclear exactly what sparked the sudden announcement, but Roach claims the industry of “politics, lies and false narratives” wore him down. Getty Images

Former client Addison Rae commented, “WHAT?!” with a crying face emoji.

“Absolutely not,” wrote Christian Siriano, while stylists Maeve Reilly and Karla Welch both simply wrote: “No.”

“Law we need you!!!! We love you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” said Lisa Rinna, while model Iskra Lawrence added, “Not me over here thinking is it April 1st? 💔💔💔.”

Naomi Campbell chimed in as well, writing, “Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived to [sic] hard.”

Roach was awarded the 2022 CFDA Stylist Award, a major honor from the American fashion governing body, just four months ago. Getty Images

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful assured Roach that he would “always have a home” at the magazine.

Representatives for Roach did not immediately return Page Six Style’s request for comment.

The stylist, who also appears as a judge on HBO Max’s “Legendary” competition show, is fresh off the heels of some headline-making looks, having dressed Zendaya in two vintage outfits for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards as well as a duo of pink gowns at the 2023 SAG Awards .

Roach also worked with five stars for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party just a few days ago: Hailee Steinfeld, Megan Thee Stallion, Kerry Washington and Zendaya’s “Euphoria” co-star Hunter Schafer, the latter of whom wore a single Ann Demeulemeester feather as a top to the glitzy event.

It remains to be seen if this is the last of Roach’s styling work, or if there’s more to the story than meets the eye.