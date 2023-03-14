Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach says he’s retiring due to ‘politics’ and ‘lies’
By Melissa Minton,
5 days ago
Law Roach out?
The celebrity stylist — who’s best known for his work with Zendaya and has also dressed Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer, Kerry Washington, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, Lindsay Lohan and more — announced in a dramatic Instagram post Tuesday that he is retiring from the fashion world.
“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” the self-proclaimed “image architect” wrote, in part.
“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not!” he continued.
“The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”
