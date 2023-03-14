Open in App
Mesa, AZ
Mesa Independent

Medical Examiner: alcohol factor in drowning of Mesa girls

5 days ago

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the deaths two girls found in a Mesa water retention basin were accidental.

The Mesa Police Department made the announcement Tuesday, March 14, saying that alcohol and marijuana were involved.

The bodies of Sitlalli Avelar, 17, and Kamryn Meyers, 15, were found about 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the basin at 5834 E. Southern Ave., police said.

The primary cause of death for Avelar is listed as “drowning in the setting of acute alcohol intoxication.” Meyers cause was listed as the same in addition to “recent marijuana use,” according to the medical examiner.

Mesa police said they are following up on leads and the case remains open, “but right now, there is nothing to say foul play was a factor.”

Both girls had been reported as missing/runaways on Jan. 7 from a nearby group home where they stayed in Mesa.

