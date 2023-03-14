Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
LonghornsCountry

Future SEC Baseball Scheduling Format Revealed For Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jV7XK_0lIhabqm00

The Texas Longhorns SEC future just became a little more clear - in baseball at least.

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to join the Southeastern Conference in the 2024-25 athletic calendar.

And since that announcement, the focus has been on how the conference will handle its football scheduling.

Nearly as important in SEC Country, however, is the format of the baseball schedule.

Luckily for baseball fans , Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball revealed exactly what that will look like on Tuesday morning.

According to Rogers, the SEC will move to a regular season format that has two series each season against permanent opponents and eight series against rotating opponents for a total of 30 conference games. To join that, the SEC will depart from its current "East and West" division model in favor of a single division.

How will this affect the Texas Longhorns? One would assume that Texas would have a permanent matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners, given their history and the fact that they are heading to the SEC as a package deal.

But who will the other team be? Well to us, it seems pretty obvious.

The Texas A&M Aggies.

The Longhorns and the Aggies are destined to reignite their passionate rivalry one way or another.

And whether the Aggies like it or not, the Longhorns are surely going to be a fixture in their future athletic scheduling.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
‘I Thank God, I Thank RT’: Longhorns Pour Hearts Out to Rodney Terry, Head to Sweet 16
Austin, TX1 hour ago
2024 QB Commit Trey Owens 'Really Excited' to Join Longhorns
Austin, TX2 days ago
Longhorns' Rodney Terry Irritated with Iowa's Treatment of Tyrese Hunter: 'It's Not Fair!'
Austin, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT13 hours ago
Utah State cheerleader has blunt reaction to viral fame
Logan, UT1 day ago
The Selection Committee Blew It for No. 1 Seed Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
Paint Rock ISD Ag Teacher Resigns Following Illicit Allegations
Paint Rock, TX27 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
Paul Finebaum Says Kentucky “Must” Make the Sweet 16, Talks What an Early Exit Would Mean for the Program
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Tight end transfer 'a mismatch problem' for Auburn offense
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Longhorns Survive Penn State, Advance to Sweet 16 Behind 28 Points from Dylan Disu
Austin, TX1 day ago
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
UNC recruiting target trending toward Louisville
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
SEC baseball standings after March 18 games
Knoxville, TN14 hours ago
Longhorns vs. Xavier: Sweet 16 Matchup Set for March Madness
Austin, TX8 hours ago
Georgia gives assistant coaches substantial raises
Athens, GA2 days ago
Longhorns Look to Extend Winning Streak Against New Orleans
Austin, TX2 days ago
'That's My Coach!': Ex Texas Star Royal Ivey Endorses Rodney Terry As Head Coach
Austin, TX8 hours ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Andrew Jones EXCLUSIVE: Longhorns Great on Giving Back, Germany, Rodney Terry & Being 'A Big Dreamer'
Austin, TX2 days ago
ESPN Names Clemson's Most Important Game of 2023
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Nation's top kicker Jake Weinberg, who is committed to FSU, enjoys most recent visit, reflects on kicking camp
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy