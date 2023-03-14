Future SEC Baseball Scheduling Format Revealed For Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns SEC future just became a little more clear - in baseball at least.

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to join the Southeastern Conference in the 2024-25 athletic calendar.

And since that announcement, the focus has been on how the conference will handle its football scheduling.

Nearly as important in SEC Country, however, is the format of the baseball schedule.

Luckily for baseball fans , Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball revealed exactly what that will look like on Tuesday morning.

According to Rogers, the SEC will move to a regular season format that has two series each season against permanent opponents and eight series against rotating opponents for a total of 30 conference games. To join that, the SEC will depart from its current "East and West" division model in favor of a single division.



How will this affect the Texas Longhorns? One would assume that Texas would have a permanent matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners, given their history and the fact that they are heading to the SEC as a package deal.

But who will the other team be? Well to us, it seems pretty obvious.

The Texas A&M Aggies.

The Longhorns and the Aggies are destined to reignite their passionate rivalry one way or another.

And whether the Aggies like it or not, the Longhorns are surely going to be a fixture in their future athletic scheduling.

