Watch South Carolina native wow ‘The Voice’ coaches with soulful James Brown cover

No sooner had Jamar Langley belted out the final notes of his audition song than “The Voice” coaches hit their turn buttons, twisting their chairs to lay eyes on the South Carolina crooner.

Langely’s soulful cover of James Brown’s “Try Me” during the show’s blind auditions on March 13 earned him a two-chair turn from Blake Shelton and rookie coach Chance The Rapper, videos show.

A native of Andrews, South Carolina, now living in Atlanta, Georgia, Langley channeled the “King of Soul” in his 90-second audition as his wife and daughter cheered him on backstage. It wasn’t until the tail end of the song that Shelton and Chance turned their chairs.

“That was the perfect example of not giving up ...” Shelton said, noting how Langley’s performance got better and better. “ I’m blown away by the fight that you have in you. Really good, great job.”

Chance, who joins newcomer Niall Horan and returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake, told Langley he “could go very far in this competition.”

“ When you got done performing, you were probably celebrating because we turned around but I feel like a lot of it was also just you proud of yourself in this moment,” the rapper said.

When it came time to pick a coach, Langley chose to take his talents to Team Chance.

“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. local time Mondays and Tuesday on NBC.

