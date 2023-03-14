Open in App
Andrews, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The State

Watch South Carolina native wow ‘The Voice’ coaches with soulful James Brown cover

By Tanasia Kenney,

5 days ago

No sooner had Jamar Langley belted out the final notes of his audition song than “The Voice” coaches hit their turn buttons, twisting their chairs to lay eyes on the South Carolina crooner.

Langely’s soulful cover of James Brown’s “Try Me” during the show’s blind auditions on March 13 earned him a two-chair turn from Blake Shelton and rookie coach Chance The Rapper, videos show.

A native of Andrews, South Carolina, now living in Atlanta, Georgia, Langley channeled the “King of Soul” in his 90-second audition as his wife and daughter cheered him on backstage. It wasn’t until the tail end of the song that Shelton and Chance turned their chairs.

“That was the perfect example of not giving up ...” Shelton said, noting how Langley’s performance got better and better. “ I’m blown away by the fight that you have in you. Really good, great job.”

Chance, who joins newcomer Niall Horan and returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake, told Langley he “could go very far in this competition.”

“ When you got done performing, you were probably celebrating because we turned around but I feel like a lot of it was also just you proud of yourself in this moment,” the rapper said.

When it came time to pick a coach, Langley chose to take his talents to Team Chance.

“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. local time Mondays and Tuesday on NBC.

North Carolina singer wows Blake Shelton in ‘The Voice’ audition. ‘Proud to have you’

Watch SC singer dedicate emotional ‘American Idol’ song to mom. ‘Miss her every day’

‘That was fire.’ Alabama teen’s blind audition gets 4-chair turn on ‘The Voice’

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Father and son shot to death at their car dealership, South Carolina cops say
Williamston, SC13 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Here’s how the latest American Idol contestant from SC did and what Katy Perry said about him
Florence, SC6 days ago
A body was found in the woods and now a Lexington man is charged with murder, cops say
West Columbia, SC5 days ago
Deaf singer’s soulful voice stuns ‘The Voice’ coaches. See California singer’s audition
Walnut, CA5 days ago
Man from Draper makes it on ‘The Voice’ on Team Blake
Draper, UT5 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT13 hours ago
‘The Voice:’ Former Pageant Queen Advances With Blind Audition of a Faith Hill Hit [Watch]
Meridian, MS12 days ago
Buster Murdaugh’s Girlfriend Reports ‘Frightening’ YouTuber to Cops
Hilton Head Island, SC9 days ago
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says 24-Year-Old Nashville Bouncer Walker Wilson Has 'Grit'
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Birmingham singer thrills Kelly Clarkson with Ed Sheeran cover on ‘The Voice’
Birmingham, AL12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy