Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Named First-Team All-America by Associated Press

Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Associated Press' first-team All-America, along with Purdue's Zach Edey, Kansas' Jalen Wilson, Houston's Marcus Sasser and Alabama's Brandon Miller. Here are the three AP All-America teams.

The Associated Press announced the 2022-23 All-America teams on Tuesday.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis landed on the first team after averaging 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 blocks – all career-high numbers – during his senior season.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, on a per-game basis, Jackson-Davis is 16th in the nation in scoring, seventh in rebounding, sixth in blocked shots, 27th in field goal percentage and 129th in assists.

During Indiana's Big Ten Tournament semifinal loss to Penn State, Jackson-Davis passed Don Schlundt for third place on Indiana's all-time scoring list. Earlier in the year, he became the first player in Indiana history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds. He will also graduate as the school's all-time leading rebounder and shot blocker.

Here are the three 2022-23 Associated Press All-America teams

First team

Zach Edey, Purdue

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Second team

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Third team

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Kris Murray, Iowa

Honorable mentions: Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest; Souley Boum, Xavier; Tyger Campbell, UCLA; Marcus Carr, Texas; Yuri Collins, St. Louis; Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy; Kendric Davis, Memphis, Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Kyle Filipowski, Duke; Adam Flagler, Baylor; Ryan Falkbrenner, Creighton; Darius McGhee, Liberty; Mike Miles Jr., TCU; Adama Sanogo, Connecticut; Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M; Isaiah Wong, Miami;

