Open in App
Bloomington, IN
See more from this location?
HoosiersNow

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Named First-Team All-America by Associated Press

By Jack Ankony,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSy96_0lIhaRyO00

Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Associated Press' first-team All-America, along with Purdue's Zach Edey, Kansas' Jalen Wilson, Houston's Marcus Sasser and Alabama's Brandon Miller. Here are the three AP All-America teams.

The Associated Press announced the 2022-23 All-America teams on Tuesday.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis landed on the first team after averaging 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 blocks – all career-high numbers – during his senior season.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, on a per-game basis, Jackson-Davis is 16th in the nation in scoring, seventh in rebounding, sixth in blocked shots, 27th in field goal percentage and 129th in assists.

During Indiana's Big Ten Tournament semifinal loss to Penn State, Jackson-Davis passed Don Schlundt for third place on Indiana's all-time scoring list. Earlier in the year, he became the first player in Indiana history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds. He will also graduate as the school's all-time leading rebounder and shot blocker.

Here are the three 2022-23 Associated Press All-America teams

First team

  • Zach Edey, Purdue
  • Jalen Wilson, Kansas
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
  • Marcus Sasser, Houston
  • Brandon Miller, Alabama

Second team

  • Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
  • Drew Timme, Gonzaga
  • Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
  • Jalen Pickett, Penn State
  • Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Third team

  • Markquis Nowell, Kansas State
  • Tyler Kolek, Marquette
  • Armando Bacot, North Carolina
  • Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State
  • Kris Murray, Iowa

Honorable mentions: Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest; Souley Boum, Xavier; Tyger Campbell, UCLA; Marcus Carr, Texas; Yuri Collins, St. Louis; Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy; Kendric Davis, Memphis, Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Kyle Filipowski, Duke; Adam Flagler, Baylor; Ryan Falkbrenner, Creighton; Darius McGhee, Liberty; Mike Miles Jr., TCU; Adama Sanogo, Connecticut; Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M; Isaiah Wong, Miami;

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • TOM BREW COLUMN: Outside of very late nights in Albany, New York, of all places, there's a lot to like about Indiana's draw in the 2023 NCAA basketball tournament. They got the best seed possible, and a potential long run in the tournament seems very realistic. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA GETS KENT STATE: After a 22-11 season in year two under coach Mike Woodson, Indiana received a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers play No. 13 seed Kent State in the Round of 64. CLICK HERE
  • SENIOR GUARDS LEAD KENT STATE: No. 4 seed Indiana plays No. 13 seed Kent State in the Round of 64 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:55 p.m. ET. The Golden Flashes are led by a pair of senior guards and coached by former Indiana assistant coach Rob Senderoff. CLICK HERE
  • NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: The 2023 NCAA Tournament appears to be wide open this season. The field of 68 will be announced on Sunday night. Here's everything you need to know about the field so far, and locations for all games played between March 14 and April 3, when a champion will be decided in Houston, Texas. CLICK HERE
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 85-69 Loss to Miami in NCAA Tournament
Bloomington, IN1 hour ago
WATCH: Indiana Prepares For Miami on 'NCAA March Madness Confidential' Video Series
Bloomington, IN9 hours ago
How to Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Play Miami in NCAA Tournament Second Round
Bloomington, IN6 hours ago
WATCH: Trey Galloway's Steal Leads to Easy Dunk Against Miami in NCAA Tournament
Bloomington, IN4 hours ago
WATCH: Miller Kopp's 3-Pointer Trims Miami's Lead Before Halftime
Bloomington, IN4 hours ago
Gameday Preview: Guard-Oriented Miami Provides Familiar Challenges to Indiana
Bloomington, IN10 hours ago
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's NCAA Tournament Game With Miami in Real Time
Bloomington, IN5 hours ago
Photo of Xavier Johnson With Indiana Teammates Just Before Tipoff Goes Viral
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Indiana Women's Basketball: Mackenzie Holmes Will Not Start in NCAA Tournament First Round
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Opening Line: Hoosiers Slight Favorite in NCAA Game With Miami
Indiana, PA15 hours ago
Headband Hilarity: Upside-Down Headbands Coming to an NIL Store Near You
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
My Two Cents: Hoosiers on Verge of 'Sweetness' in Showdown With Miami
Bloomington, IN6 hours ago
PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos From Indiana's Win Over Kent State
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Here's What Miami Coach Jim Larranaga Said About Indiana, Big Ten on Saturday
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
What Berger, Meister Said After Indiana Women's Basketball Win Over Tennessee Tech
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
What Teri Moren Said After Hoosiers Cruised to NCAA Tournament First Round Win
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Game Time, TV Set For Indiana's Sunday Showdown With Miami in Second Round
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Throws Down Vicious Dunk Against Kent State
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Kent State Coach Rob Senderoff Refuses To Discuss His NCAA Violations At Indiana
Kent, OH2 days ago
WATCH: Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino Blows By Kent State Defense For Easy Dunk
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Indiana Women's Basketball Predicted to Finish in Final Four on ESPN's 'Get Up'
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Race Thompson's Career Night Leads Indiana Past Kent State in NCAA Opener
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
'We Want a Banner': Indiana Women's Basketball Begins NCAA Tournament Play Saturday
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
What Happened to Indianapolis’ WISH-TV Meteorologist Tara Hastings?
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
White supremacy on the rise in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN9 days ago
Indiana teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 Indy residents
Fort Wayne, IN5 days ago
Indy teachers trying to help family get scammed on Facebook Marketplace: ‘It’s a loss on top of a loss’
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Indianapolis bakery named best place for pie in the state
Indianapolis, IN9 days ago
Louisville woman to serve 32 years for wrong-way DUI crash on I-64 that killed Indiana couple
Louisville, KY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy