5A SIC softball preview: A power vacuum was created. Who will step up and fill it?

Rarely does Idaho’s reclassification cycle open a door at the 5A level. But that’s just the situation softball teams in the Southern Idaho Conference find themselves in this year.

Two-time defending state champ Skyview dropped to 4A this year, creating a power vacuum in a league that has won the state title eight years in a row. So who will fill it? And who are the dark horses lurking for a late-season run.

We surveyed the league’s coaches and broke down each squad’s prospects. Teams are listed in order of their finish in the preseason coaches’ poll.

1. OWYHEE

Last season: 23-9, 11-5 5A SIC

Coach: Tess Martin, second season

Players to watch: Mantha Hatzenbeller, jr., P/OF; Rylie Haith, jr., OF; Brooklyn Schneidt, sr., INF/UTIL; McKenna Schab, so., C/OF

The first-year program captured a district championship and a state runner-up trophy a year ago without a single senior. And with Skyview’s departure to 4A, the Storm enter the season as heavy favorites in the 5A SIC, receiving 11 of 13 first-place votes in the preseason coaches’ poll.

It’s not hard to see why. The lineup remains stacked with Hatzenbeller (.471, 12 home runs), Haith (.533, eight home runs), Schneidt (.412, seven home runs) and Schab (.429, nine home runs) all returning, to name just a few.

The pitching staff returns nearly intact with just one pitcher transferring. But the still-young Storm roster has never played with a target on their back. How it handles that pressure remains to be seen.

2. EAGLE

Last season: 18-11, 10-6 5A SIC

Coach: Nicole Rollins, eighth season

Players to watch: Lizzy Tommasini, sr., P/UTIL; Hayleigh Oliver, jr., C/SS; Kaylee Vieira, sr., 3B; Grace Hein, sr., 1B

Reigning state player of the year Sydney Groves now suits up at Boise State . But the defending district runner-up brings back seven returning starters, including three who made the All-Idaho first team , as Owyhee’s top challenger.

The lineup remains deep with Tommasini (.505, four home runs), Oliver (.476, eight home runs) and Vieira (.469, seven home runs) all capable of going yard in the blink of an eye. That depth should make the Mustangs even more dangerous as opponents can’t pitch around a single big bat. They’ll have to face that heart of the lineup straight up.

Tommasini also pulls double duty in the pitcher’s circle, giving Eagle a returning ace to rely on.

Penny-Lew Barnett, right, returns for her senior season as a leader at Capital. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

3. CAPITAL

Last season: 20-11, 9-7 5A SIC

Coach: Shane Alder, 17th season

Players to watch: Penny-Lew Barnett, sr., P/INF; Masyn Mogel, so., 1B

The Eagles broke through last year, making it to district for the first time since 2018 and to state for the first time since 2017, falling one win shy of capturing a state trophy . Now seven starters return looking to prove that was no fluke.

Barnett leads the experienced group in the circle (9-7, 2.94 ERA) and at the plate (.423, 11 home runs). She made the All-Idaho first team a year ago and has committed to Western Oregon. But she’ll have plenty of help around her, including Mogel (.466, seven home runs), who impressed as a freshman.

Shortstop Ashlyn Graklanoff is one of six returning starters at Timberline. Michael Lycklama/mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

4. TIMBERLINE

Last season: 24-9, 12-4 5A SIC

Coach: Dave Craig, first season

Players to watch: Ashlyn Graklanoff, so., SS; Mallorie Casch, so., INF/OF; Tristin Wilcox, jr., 3B; Bella Bonacorsi, jr., C

The Wolves lost three key seniors from a team that finished third at state last year. But they still bring back six starters to chase more hardware.

Graklanoff (.345, 23 stolen bases) and Casch (.424) had breakout freshman campaigns and figure to torment the 5A SIC for years. Every member of the team plays club ball year-round, providing extra experience for young players. But Craig cautioned it might take Timberline to find its identity after losing three senior leaders.

Ashlyn Crone is back inside the pitcher’s circle as one of Kuna’s top returners. Michael Lycklama/mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

5. KUNA

Last season: 13-11-1, 9-7 5A SIC

Coach: Ali Schauer, first season

Players to watch: Talia Jenkins, sr., C; Ashlyn Crone, jr., P; Kamryn Ham, sr., CF

The Kavemen have yet to establish themselves as 5A contenders, going two-and-out at district each of the past two years. But they bring back seven starters and loads of power seeking to change that perception.

Jenkins (.321, eight home runs) was the first-team All-Idaho catcher last year, and she remains one of the state’s top backstops offensively and defensively. She’ll pair with Ham (.489) to anchor a powerful lineup. But Schauer said Kuna will need to focus on situational hitting to take the next step at the 5A level.

6. ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Last season: 13-12, 7-9 5A SIC

Coach: Brian White, 12th season

Players to watch: Kate Bjorkman, sr., OF; Savannah Henzler, jr., 1B; Airah Whipkey, jr., C

The Grizzlies went young last season, dropping to ninth in the regular-season standings and failing to make it to district. But Rocky Mountain brings back nine starters who learned a lot of hard-earned lessons and are ready to contend again.

Henzler (.538, 15 home runs) remains one of the state’s most feared hitters after earning first-team All-Idaho honors . But White said the Grizzlies will have to limit the mental mistakes that haunted them at times last year to make a postseason run.

7. BORAH

Last season: 13-11-1, 9-7 5A SIC

Coach: Steve Birkby, first season

Players to watch: Megan Meracle, jr., P; Abigail Gardner, jr., OF; Halle Fizer, jr., OF; Kayla Campbell, so., C/SS

Meracle returns for her junior season already established as one of the state’s top pitchers. The Idaho State commit led the 5A ranks with 226 strikeouts a year ago, finishing 10-9 with a 2.76 ERA for first-team All-Idaho honors .

She’s one of six returning starters as Borah has posted back-to-back winning seasons. But making it to state for the first time since 2009 will require several players to step into big holes in the lineup left by graduation.

8. MOUNTAIN VIEW

Last season: 14-13, 8-8 5A SIC

Coach: Destiny Turner, third season

Players to watch: Afton Janke, so., SS; Tayelynn Puyleart, so., C; Katy Jackson, so. P/UTIL; Aleynah Vega, fr., UTIL

The Mavericks enter the second year of a youth movement with extra reinforcements. Janke (.324) and Puyleart (.222) locked down key positions up the middle as freshmen a year ago. And Jackson returns to lead the pitching staff after a season-ending injury.

Turner said her team is athletic and wise beyond its years. But after scoring just 5.5 runs per game a year ago, Mountain View will need to boost that number to contend again.

9. MIDDLETON

Last season: 16-10, 9-5 4A SIC

Coach: Kristen Karanzias, second season

Players to watch: Jorja Crider, jr., SS/UTIL; Paige Pieper, sr., C; Natalie Miklancic, so., 1B/3B; Taylee Hunt, jr., UTIL

The perennial 4A contender moves up to 5A for the first time with seven returning starters, including all but two of its top 10 hitters. Crider (.524, 13 home runs) remains a threat to change any game with a single swing, making the 4A All-Idaho first team as a sophomore. And Miklancic (.552) and Hunt (.410) prevent teams from pitching around her.

But the Vikings lost their top two pitchers from a year ago. They’ll turn to a pair of freshmen to carry the load inside the circle.

10. BOISE

Last season: 6-18, 3-13 5A SIC

Coach: Roger Birt, fourth season

Players to watch: Lucy Elliot, jr., C/SS; Lilly Hopstad, so., INF; Presley Mitchell-Burleson, so., P; Chloe Hueth, sr., CF

The Brave remain young with just two seniors and four returning starters. But they bring back more depth and experience than in recent seasons, which ought to make them more competitive.

Elliott (.452) and Hopstad (.348) lead the lineup as a pair of versatile defenders who can play all over the diamond. And Mitchell-Burleson takes over the top pitching spot after cutting her teeth as the No. 2 last year. But development still remains the name of the game at Boise.

11. CENTENNIAL

Last season: 7-17, 2-14 5A SIC

Coach: Kirk Carpenter, first season

Players to watch: Carly Reyes-Mims, jr., P/SS; Karis Mansfield, jr., 1B; Bailey Simpson, fr., P

The Patriots bring back eight starters. But they’ll remain a young squad with no seniors, a first-time head coach and three pitchers new to the position or to the high school level.

Reyes-Mims (.406) remains a stalwart at shortstop as a three-year starter and reigning first-team all-conference pick . But she’ll take on new duties inside the pitcher’s circle, teaming with a freshman in Simpson, the long-term future of the Patriots. How quickly those two adjust to their new roles will go a long way toward Centennial climbing back up the standings.

12. NAMPA

Last season: 3-20, 2-12 4A SIC

Coach: Tim Mathson, first season

Players to watch: Haylee Holloway, so., P/SS; Angelina Yzquierdo, jr., 3B/SS; Sarah Reveles, fr., C/OF; Kaylee Mathson, fr., P/CF

The Bulldogs move up to 5A with a roster full of freshmen and sophomores. But years of playing together on travel clubs has injected the program with fresh talent.

Holloway hit .509 and started every game in the circle as a freshman, finishing with an 8.15 ERA. Mathson adds another young arm, allowing the pair to share innings. But how well Nampa hits 5A-level pitching will determine how far it can go in the new league.

13. MERIDIAN

Last season: 2-20, 0-16 5A SIC

Coach: Hailee Ackerman, first season

Players to watch: Athena Little, so., P/1B; Penelope Klinger, so., CF; Alexia Flygare, fr., C/INF; Jillian Dunkle, so., C

The Warriors’ rebuild continues with another sophomore- and freshman-heavy lineup. Meridian has speed up and down the order, allowing it to put runners into motion and pressure defenses. And Little (.408) shined last year as a freshman, providing a key hitter to build around.

But how quickly those young players grow up, especially as fielders, will be key to Meridian contending again in the 5A SIC.