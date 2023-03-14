Open in App
Wyoming State
News 4 Buffalo

Maple Weekend returns for a sweet event around WNY

By Adam Gorski,

5 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that sweet time of the year once again: Maple Weekend is almost upon Western New York.

Dozens of Maple Producers around the area are ready to open up their sugarhouses to visitors. Attendees can see how maple syrup is made and sample products while learning about the history of maple producers. In addition, some locations will be sharing maple syrup-related recipes as well as offering family-friendly activities.

Sugarhouses will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends of March 18-19 and March 25-26 and admission is free.

New York is the second-largest maple-producing state in the U.S., with 2.9 million taps

accounting for approximately 17% of the syrup made in the U.S. in 2022, according to a release from the Western New York Maple Producers Association.

The maple producers around Western New York that will be open to visitors for Maple Weekend can be seen below. For more information on the maple festivities and locations, click here.

Maple Weekend WNY locations

A&A Maple: 1084 Creek Road in Attica, (585) 813-6623

Arcade Center Farm : 7298 Route 98, Arcade, (585) 492-3821

Benz’s Sugar Shanty : 12939 Van Slyke Road, East Concord, (716) 432-2377

Big Tree Maple : 2040 Holly Lane, Lakewood, (716) 487-7633

Blesy Maple : 7129 Henrietta Road, Springville, (716) 866-8291

Brady’s Maple Syrup : 11365 Sharp Street, Concord, (716) 208-6451

Bray Farms : 1597 Bray Road, Arcade, (703) 887-4727

Tapping and tubing demonstrations, plus kids scavenger hunts.

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village : 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, (716) 689-1440

Campbell Maple : 8904 Jackson Hill Road, Friendship, 716-560-8499

Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn : 4321 Couty Road 15A, Angelica, (585) 567-8181

Clear Creek Farms, LLC : 5067 Morris Road, Mayville, (716) 269-2079

Fairbanks Maple : 1968 Shaw Road, Forestville, (716) 965-4208

Gabels Maple Syrup : 3843 Lenox Road, Lawtons, (716) 949-9110

Scenic hay rides and educational tours of the woods

George’s Maple Products : 1766 Route 77, Strykersville, (585) 591-8132

Hint’s Red Roof Maple : 3545 NY275, Friendship, (585) 307-2879

Petting zoo and scavenger hunts

Jake’s Greenhouse : 11904 Route 240, East Concord, (716) 592-4084

Johnson Estate Winery : 8419 West Route 20, Westfield, (716) 326-2191

Kibler Maple Products : 1802 Perry Road, North Java, (585) 322-6263

Kirsch’s Maple : 3175 Route 77, Varysburg, (585) 943-3133

Kist Maple Syrup : 9422 South Hill Road, Boston, (716) 955-0655

Kwilos Farms : 1177 Church Road, Angola, (716) 352-8111

Hiking tours into the woods

Letchworth State Park : 6787 Denton Corners Road, Castile, (585) 493-3680

Maple Glen Sugar House : 2266 Gowanda Zoar Road, Gowanda, (716) 532-5483

Tree tapping and kids’ sap collection contests, hay wagon rides

Maple Moon Farms LLC : 1058 Attica Gulf Road, Attica, (585) 409-3975

Merle Maple : 1884 Route 98, Attica, (585) 535-7136

Wagon rides, shoot air cannons, pet farm animals

Meyer Maple House : 611 Route 20A, Strykersville, (585) 322-3106

Mohler Maple Products : 1627 Route 19, Wyoming, (585) 495-6941

Moore’s Maple Shack & Pancake House : 10444 Galen Hill Road, Freedom, (716) 492-2714 or (716) 492-3067

Over The Hill Maple : 2089 Maxon Road, Varysburg, (585) 535-7971

Coloring contests, tree matching games

Ploetz’s Maple Syrup : 12833 Dowd Road, Springville, (716) 597-7945

Randall’s Maple Products : 10307 Smithley Road, Alexander, (585) 547-3596

Continuing restoration of 1928 train caboose

Sage Family Maple : 4449 Sage Road, Warsaw, (585) 786-5684

Scott’s Farm & Greenhouse , 6029 Route 60, Sinclairville, (716) 640-4447

Smith’s Maple Farm : 5257 Mayer Road, Hamburg, (716) 523-8967

Live chainsaw carvings and petting zoo

Sprague’s Maple Farms : 1048 Portville Obi Road, Portville, (716) 933-6637

Sticky Paws Maple : 12540 Dredge Road, South Dayton, (855) 912-2639

Sweet Dream Maple Farm : 1116 Reynolds Road, Corfu, (585) 356-2669

Sweet Time Maple : 5680 Webster Road, Wyoming, (585) 495-6803

Ulinger’s Maple Farm : 8835 Crumb Hill Road, East Otto, (716) 499-7243

Weber’s Maple : 1241 Davis Road, West Falls, (716) 652-2420

Wendel’s Maple : 12466 Vaughn St., East Concord, (716) 592-2299

Wolcott Maple Products : 1247 Dale Road, Dale, (585) 786-3893

Wolf Maple Products : 9355 Chestnut Ridge Road, Middleport, (716) 735-9102

Tractor drawn rides to the woods

Wright Farms : 9166 Laidlaw Road, Farmersville, (716) 474-7474

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here .

