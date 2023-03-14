Open in App
Dallas, TX
Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys Losing OBJ to Aaron Rodgers' Jets?

By Mike Fisher,

5 days ago

The Packers already knew it. The Jets are learning it. Aaron Rodgers wants what he wants. And he wants Cowboys target OBJ.

FRISCO - The Green Bay Packers got tired of it. The New York Jets might, too, someday.

And if the MVP quarterback gets his way? The Dallas Cowboys will be even more exhausted by him.

Rodgers, as he navel-gazes through his decision to accept a trade from the Packers to the Jets , has reportedly given New York a “wish-list” of players he would like for them to sign.

Who does "GM Rodgers'' want on "his team''?

Three of them are old pass-catching Packers pals: Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Marcedes Lewis. But there is a fourth player on his wish list ...

Rodgers reportedly wants the Jets to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

This would make for high drama in New York, as Beckham and Rodgers may be in a neck-and-neck race for "NFL Player With the Most Diva-Like Reputation.'' Is New York even big enough to handle it?

This would also make for a "Cowboys issue,'' of course, because, for one, it is owner Jerry Jones of the Cowboys who simply won't let go of the dream of bringing OBJ to The Star (even as not everybody on his staff inside The Star is fully supportive of the idea).

Beckham is supposedly "100-percent healthy'' while also reportedly desirous of a $20 million APY contract . We're not sure about the validity of either of those concepts. But we do know that Cowboys Nation is sick and tired of so frequently losing out to Rodgers. ...

And that if Rogers is able to "out-recruit'' Jerry Jones by bringing OBJ to the Jets? It'll feel like yet another loss to the guy in green.

