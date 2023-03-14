Open in App
Zach Greene to Rejoin Yankees After Clearing Waivers

By Pat Ragazzo,

5 days ago

Relief pitcher Zach Greene has cleared waivers and will rejoin the Yankees.

The Yankees are getting another body in camp.

Relief pitcher Zach Greene has cleared waivers and will return to the Yankees, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Greene was placed on waivers by the Mets on Sunday and will now be given back to the Yankees for $50,000.

The Mets selected Greene away from the Yankees in December's Rule 5 Draft.

Greene struggled immensely for the Mets in Grapefruit League play, posting a 13.50 ERA in 4.2 innings. He walked six and struck out five batters.

Greene was an eighth-round draft pick of the Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft. He quickly rose through the ranks of the minor leagues, spending the 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he produced a 3.42 ERA in 68.1 innings.

The righty will now try to compete for a spot in the Yankees' bullpen.

