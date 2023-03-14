Tension? Nicola Peltz Admits She & Brooklyn Beckham 'Definitely' Have Disagreements — Inside Their 2-Year Marriage

mega

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are never far from each other's sides.

The actress admitted in a recent interview that she and her husband, whom she wed in April 2022, never spend nights apart despite the pair having their issues just like any other couple.

mega

“We spend every night together," Peltz explained in the article, published on Tuesday, March 13. "Sometimes my friends will come sleep over and we’ll all fall asleep on the couch, or they’ll stay in my bed and Brooklyn will go sleep in the other room."

"Even with work travel, we work around it . Like, he had to do one day on-set in L.A. last year when we were in New York, but he never slept there," she said. "He was so silly. I was like, ‘You can go have a night at the apartment.’ And he said no. So he woke up at, I don’t know, 2 a.m. to get a very, very early flight and then flew right back after.”

mega

For the model and the famous offspring, being completely in tune with how the other person is feeling has been the key to their success. “We’re always there for each other. If we can’t be there physically, we’re texting or talking in some form. Communication is so important to both of us so that there’s never any guessing. I believe in saying how you truly feel," Peltz noted.

Though they love being with one another, the heiress made it clear the duo "definitely" have their faults. “Every relationship has its disagreements. No relationship is perfect. And when you’re so close to someone and they know everything about you , it’s inevitable to have disagreements," Peltz explained.

mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Peltz also doubled down on her claim that there is absolutely no bad blood between herself and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham . “I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud. I don’t know," she continued. "No one ever wants to write the nice things . It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

Cosmopolitan conducted the interview with Peltz.