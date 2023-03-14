All lanes reopened on I-95 North in Hanover due after vehicle fire
By Will Gonzalez,
5 days ago
UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, all lanes have reopened as of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire in Hanover County has caused all lanes of Interstate 95 to close.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the fire took place at mile marker 90, just after the Lewistown Road exit. All northbound lanes are currently closed between Lewistown Road and Patrick Henry Road.
Comments / 0