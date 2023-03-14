Open in App
Hanover County, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

All lanes reopened on I-95 North in Hanover due after vehicle fire

By Will Gonzalez,

5 days ago

UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, all lanes have reopened as of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire in Hanover County has caused all lanes of Interstate 95 to close.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the fire took place at mile marker 90, just after the Lewistown Road exit. All northbound lanes are currently closed between Lewistown Road and Patrick Henry Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOmYV_0lIhVNI900
NCAA TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: Rams look to keep momentum going against 5-seed Saint Mary’s

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Six people injured in head-on tractor trailer crash at Maury roundabout
Richmond, VA1 day ago
6 hurt after head-on crash involving tanker truck in Richmond roundabout
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Two killed in crash in Stafford County
Fredericksburg, VA1 day ago
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Belvidere St in Richmond
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on Powhite Parkway
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Commuters stranded in traffic for hours after crash on Powhite Parkway
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Man dead after reported Richmond shooting, police investigating
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Crash on I-95 North clear in Richmond
Richmond, VA5 days ago
Police ticket more speeders during road safety campaign
Richmond, VA3 days ago
York man charged in Sunday morning triple shooting in Williamsburg: Police
Williamsburg, VA12 hours ago
Man dead after shooting on Walmsley Boulevard
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Annual traffic-related deaths double in Richmond for 2022
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Inmate dies while being admitted to Dinwiddie hospital, Virginia State Police investigating
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Three forced from home after fire destroys Chesterfield two-story house
Chesterfield, VA3 days ago
Three teens charged with reckless dirt bike riding in Richmond, Chesterfield
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Charlottesville man dead after early-morning shooting near Elliewood Avenue
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy