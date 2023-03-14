Purdue Center Zach Edey Named Unanimous AP First-Team All-American

Purdue junior center Zach Edey earned unanimous first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press. After the team's Big Ten Tournament championship, he is averaging 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior center Zach Edey was named a unanimous first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday, one of the four organizations used for consensus status.

Edey can join Caleb Swanigan (2017), Carsen Edwards (2019) and Jaden Ivey (2022) as the fourth Boilermaker to be a consensus All-American if he receives honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Following the team's Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament title run, Edey is averaging 22.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 73.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Edey was one of five players named to the conference's All-Big Ten Tournament team and captured the award for Most Valuable Player following a 67-65 victory over Penn State on Sunday at the United Center in Chicago.

He ranks sixth in the country in scoring and third in rebounds while leading the nation with 26 double-doubles in 33 games played. Edey has scored in double figures in every game this season, including a career-high 38 points in a 77-61 win against Michigan State on Jan. 29 at Mackey Arena.

Edey is on pace to become the first Big Ten player in over 50 years to average at least 22.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game in a single season.

The Boilermakers enter the NCAA Tournament with a 29-5 overall record and ride a five-game win streak during the month of March. They earned the No. 1 seed in the East Region and will tip off against the winner of a play-in matchup between Texas Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round.

