Open in App
New Mexico State
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

New Mexico offering free tutoring for early literacy and middle math

By Curtis Segarra,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HM6yY_0lIhReFE00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Public Education Department is offering free tutoring for younger students. Interested parents have until April 1 to register.

The Public Education Department (NMPED) is offering free early literacy tutoring (for students going into grade 1, grade 2, and grade 3). They are also offering free middle math tutoring for students entering grade 6.

New Mexico lawmakers pass free school meals bill

The classes are on a first come, first served basis. The courses are online, so they can fit students’ schedules.

To register for middle math, go to this link . For early reading, use this link .

Classes are already filling up, according to NMPED. And the latest registration will be open is April 1.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Museum of Nuclear Science hosts 25th ‘Einstein Gala’
Albuquerque, NM6 hours ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Snowy weather, Capital outlay, School calendar, Investigation results, Duck pond
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
PHOTOS: Snow causes difficult driving conditions across New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Roundhouse Roundup: End of the 2023 regular session
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Cold start, clouds increasing later Sunday
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago
Mobile ballistics unit may help solve New Mexico crimes
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
New Netflix movie ‘Chupa’ filmed in New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Snowy and icy roads lead to difficult driving conditions around New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Snow, east canyon wind arrives in the metro
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy