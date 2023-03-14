Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Gave Her Oscars Statue ‘They/Them’ Pronouns in ‘Support’ of Daughter Ruby

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that she gave her Oscar they/them pronouns in a new interview with Today on Tuesday, March 14. While showing off her Academy Award, the actress, 64, admitted that she decided to give the award gender-neutral pronouns as a show of love for her daughter Ruby, 27, who is transgender.

When Savannah Guthrie asked if Jamie had named the Oscar statue, the Halloween star revealed that she didn’t, but she had been referring to the trophy with gender-neutral pronouns. “In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them. I’m going to just call them them,” she said. “They are doing great, and they’re settling in, and I just couldn’t in my life, I never thought in a million years that I would have this couple days, and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”

Jamie had revealed that her daughter was transgender back in a July 2021 interview with AARP The Magazine. The outlet said that she and her husband Christopher Guest “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby. And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

Jamie and Ruby smile together at the premiere of ‘Halloween Ends.’ ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the interview, Jamie teared up while watching her acceptance speech, revealing that she hadn’t gotten a chance to watch it since she won the Best Supporting Actress award on Sunday night. It was a very sweet moment to get to see her reaction to the amazing win.

Jamie’s win for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which also won a ton of other awards including Best Picture, was her first ever Academy Award win. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her parents who were also Oscar nominees themselves.

Jamie smiles with her Academy Award. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Later in the interview, she got a little choked up again, while speaking about her parents and finally being able to win an award. “They’ve been my beautiful shadow my whole life,” she said. “They were both nominated for Oscars and never won one.”