Ector County, TX
Odessa American

ECSO arrests juvenile in connection to shooting

By Odessa American,

5 days ago

On March 14, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that its Criminal Investigation Division is executing a search warrant in the 1300 block of Whitaker Avenue concerning a murder that happened at 5:47 p.m. Dec. 19, 2022.

ECSO detailed in the post that a male juvenile has been arrested in connection with murder and has been transported to the Ector County Youth Center at this time.

The original report from ECSO on Dec. 19 detailed deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater Trail in reference to a gunshot victim. During the investigation, it was determined that 19-year-old Jeremiah Padilla, was shot and died at the scene.

