NCAA March Madness 2023: How to watch the First Four, matchups, game times

March Madness 2023 is here and the action tips off Tuesday (March 14) and continues Wednesday with the First Four play-in games at the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio.

All First Four games will be broadcast live exclusively on truTV .

This year's First Four matchups are below:

Tuesday

No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs No .16 Southeast Missouri State , 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET

No. 11 Mississippi State vs No. 11 Pittsburgh , 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday

No. 16 Texas Southern vs No. 11 Fairleigh Dickinson , 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET

No. 11 Arizona State vs No. 11 Nevada , 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET

What channel is truTV?

The channel for truTV varies based on your television provider. Use the guide below to find truTV on your television.

AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)

DISH Network: Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD)

DIRECTV: Channel 246 (HD)

Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code

Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code

Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

SlingTV: Click HERE

Spectrum Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Verizon Fios : Click HERE to search by zip code

WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

The winners of the No. 11-seed matchups will move on to face the No. 6 seeds in their respective regions, while the winners of the No. 16-seed matchups will advance to take on the No. 1 seeds in their regions.

The winner of Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. SE Missouri State will face possibly the toughest first-round matchup as they will advance to take on No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the South Region Thursday at 11:45 p.m. PT/2:45 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh winner will play Friday against No. 6 Iowa State in the Midwest Region Friday at 12:10 PT/3:10 p.m. ET on truTV.

The winner between Texas Southern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson moves on to play No. 1 seed Purdue in the East Region Friday at 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET on TNT.

The winner of the Arizona State vs. Nevada matchup will take on No. 6 TCU Friday at 7:05 PT/10:05 p.m. ET on truTV.