NCAA March Madness 2023: How to watch the First Four, matchups, game times
By Sam Brown,5 days ago
Watch live as March Madness 2023 gets underway with the First Four matchups tipping off Tuesday on truTV
March Madness 2023 is here and the action tips off Tuesday (March 14) and continues Wednesday with the First Four play-in games at the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio.
All First Four games will be broadcast live exclusively on truTV .
This year's First Four matchups are below:
Tuesday
No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs No .16 Southeast Missouri State , 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET
No. 11 Mississippi State vs No. 11 Pittsburgh , 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET
Wednesday
No. 16 Texas Southern vs No. 11 Fairleigh Dickinson , 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET
No. 11 Arizona State vs No. 11 Nevada , 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET
What channel is truTV?
The channel for truTV varies based on your television provider. Use the guide below to find truTV on your television.
AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)
DISH Network: Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD)
DIRECTV: Channel 246 (HD)
Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code
Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code
Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
SlingTV: Click HERE
Spectrum Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Verizon Fios : Click HERE to search by zip code
WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
The winners of the No. 11-seed matchups will move on to face the No. 6 seeds in their respective regions, while the winners of the No. 16-seed matchups will advance to take on the No. 1 seeds in their regions.
The winner of Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. SE Missouri State will face possibly the toughest first-round matchup as they will advance to take on No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the South Region Thursday at 11:45 p.m. PT/2:45 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh winner will play Friday against No. 6 Iowa State in the Midwest Region Friday at 12:10 PT/3:10 p.m. ET on truTV.
The winner between Texas Southern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson moves on to play No. 1 seed Purdue in the East Region Friday at 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET on TNT.
The winner of the Arizona State vs. Nevada matchup will take on No. 6 TCU Friday at 7:05 PT/10:05 p.m. ET on truTV.
