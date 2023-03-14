Open in App
Hartford, CT
WTNH

Former Hartford mayor Ann Uccello dies at 100

By Dennis HouseBraley Dodson,

5 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s first woman to be elected as a mayor has died, according to her family.

Interview with trailblazer, former Hartford mayor Ann Uccello

Ann Uccello, who turned 100 last year, was elected as mayor of Hartford in 1967. She was also the first woman to be elected as a mayor of a capitol city in the U.S.

She died peacefully, according to her family.

Uccello’s parents came to the United States from Italy. They saw their second of five daughters graduate with honors from Weaver High School and St. Joseph College. An interest in politics led Uccello to pursue graduate work at Trinity College and the University of Connecticut Law School.

A Republican, Uccello was reelected in 1969 and lost a race for congress in 1970 in the heavily Democratic first district. In addition to working for former President Richard Nixon’s administration, she also served under former Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter.

Leaders across the state tweeted their condolences on Tuesday.

“Ann Uccello was a trailblazer who dedicated her career in public service to the city she loved,” Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted. “She had a remarkable spirit and energy, and she leaves a lasting legacy on Connecticut’s capitol city. I extend my deepest condolences to her friends and family.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz called Uccello “a remarkable woman.”

“Ann Uccello made history as the first woman to serve as mayor of a capitol city, shattering glass ceilings and commanding attention not just here, but across the globe,” Bysiewicz said in a written statement. “A beloved mayor and trailblazer, she will be remembered for her energy, grace, and above all, her passion.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

