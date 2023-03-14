Book Bulletin

Antigo Public Library

Recent Releases

Fiction

“Storm Watch” by C.J. Box

“Stars in an Italian Sky” by Jill Santopolo

“Marvelous” by Molly Greeley

“Black Candle Woman” by Diane Marie Brown

“Maame” by Jessica George

“Remember Me” by Tracie Peterson

“The Drift” by C.J. Tudor

“Looking for Jane” by Heather Marshall

Mystery and Suspense

“Never Never” by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher

“I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben

“Snuffed Out” by Valona Jones

“Device Free Weekend” by Sean Doolittle

“Misfire” by Tammy Euliano

“The Writing Retreat” by Julia Bartz

“Devil’s Chew Toy” by Rob Osler

Fantasy and Science Fiction

“The Last Tale of the Flower Bride” by Roshani Chokshi

“Cold People” by Tom Rob Smith

Large Print

“Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty Nine” by Janet Evanovich

“Tick Tock” by Fern Michaels

“The Choice” by Nora Roberts

Nonfiction

“I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

“Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon” by Kate Anderson Brower

“Dinner with the President: Food, Politics,, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House” by Alex Prud’Homme

“Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown

“Wild & Free Family” by Ainsley Arment

DVDs

“Women Talking”

“Devotion”

“Miss Scarlet & The Duke” Season 3

The Antigo Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.