Dolphins re-signing Jeff Wilson Jr. to 2-year deal as Miami retains third running back

The Dolphins are re-signing Jeff Wilson Jr. to a two-year deal, a league source told the Miami Herald, bringing back a bruising runner who gave a boost to their offense last season. Wilson is the third running back to re-sign with Miami in the past week.

The deal carries a max value of $8.2 million, a source said.

Miami acquired Wilson, 27, in a trade deadline deal with the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick, reuniting him with head coach Mike McDaniel.

In eight games with the Dolphins, Wilson ran for 392 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and formed a 1-2 punch with Raheem Mostert. The Dolphins on Tuesday also reach an agreement to re-sign Mostert to a two-year deal that has a max value of $7.6 million and $2.2 million guaranteed.

“I think him and Raheem play off of each other extremely well. They always have,” McDaniel said in November.

The Dolphins were set to have four running backs hit free agency but have now re-signed Wilson, Mostert and Salvon Ahmed. The only other remaining free agent back from Miami is Myles Gaskin.

