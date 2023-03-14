Open in App
WGN News

Here’s when the Lollapalooza 2023 lineup is expected to drop

By Marisa Rodriguez,

5 days ago

* The video above originally aired on July 28, 2022 when Lollapalooza Founder Perry Farrell announced a ten year contract extension with the City of Chicago.

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza has announced the date when the 2023 lineup will be revealed.

According to the music festival, this year’s summer concert lineup will drop on March 21 at 10 a.m. on the Lollapalooza website. A presale code for first access tickets is also available through the site.

The annual event will be held at Grant Park in downtown Chicago from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6.

Lollapalooza extends Chicago contract 10 more years, founder Perry Farrell says

Last year’s headliners included Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.

For more information, go to: Lollapalooza.com

