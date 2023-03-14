Open in App
DC News Now

Coors Light launches beer-flavored popsicle in time for March Madness

By Russell FalconDylan Abad,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIuP8_0lIhNFNJ00

( WFLA ) — Just in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, Coors Light is unveiling its new non-alcoholic “ Coors-icles ” — a frozen beer-flavored treat for basketball and Coors Light fans ages 21 and older.

Starting Tuesday, March 14, customers can buy Coors-icles online, while supplies last. The brand said it will release a limited number of Coors-icles every weekday at noon ET through March 24.

(Credit: Coors Light)

The company said Coors-icles will only be available during the tournament season.

Coors Light is also giving away six-packs of Coors-icles now through April 3. One hundred winners will be selected after the final game on April 4, according to the brand. Find out how to enter here .

“For passionate basketball fans, March is pure chaos,” the beer maker said in its announcement . “It’s an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames.”

The popsicles will also be available at 800 bars nationwide throughout the tournament, Coors says.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman whose wheelchair was pushed down staircase in viral video: ‘We’re not treated with respect’
Erie, PA2 days ago
Cohen says Trump calls for protest against Manhattan DA probe signals desire for ‘violent clash’ on his behalf
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT15 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Drivers in 50+ car pileup: ‘Chaos everywhere’
Portland, MI12 hours ago
After deadly shootings, Miami Beach sets spring break curfew
Miami Beach, FL9 hours ago
Bring out the brooms: WVU lineup stays hot, Mountaineers sweep UNC Greensboro
Greensboro, NC10 hours ago
Anchor mishap led to possible double drowning on Florida lake, sheriff says
Winter Haven, FL11 hours ago
Family remembers man killed in front of Temple Hills skating rink
Washington, DC3 days ago
Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA11 hours ago
WVU sweeps doubleheader at UNC Greensboro
Greensboro, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy