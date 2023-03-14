Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

‘It has been an honor’: Vice president of the IndyPL Board of Trustees resigns

By Tyler Haughn,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ye3Yo_0lIhMVDU00

INDIANAPOLIS — The vice president of the Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees has resigned as a result of recently moving outside of Marion County.

Curtis Bigsbee, who served on the board for the last three years, penned a letter to the Marion County Board of Commissioners saying he will miss the responsibilities of the role.

“It has been an honor and pleasure serving the patrons of Marion County, and most importantly all the spectacular staff of IndyPL,” a portion of the letter reads.

Bigsbee has moved outside of Marion County as of March 10. Residing within Marion County is a requirement for anyone wishing to be appointed to municipal boards.

The Marion County Board of Commissioners will lead the process of appointing Bigsbee’s replacement. A timeline for this has not yet been confirmed.

Bigsbee’s absence means there is now one vacancy left on the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Seniors told they have a year to leave Crawford Manor apartments
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indiana State Museum debuts exhibit, ‘Influencing Lincoln: The Pursuit of Black Freedom’
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Mayor Joe Hogsett to plant 30,000th tree, completes climate action goal
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Slippery Noodle Inn becomes 21+ establishment
Indianapolis, IN10 hours ago
WorkOne Central Indiana hosts first job fair of 2023
Plainfield, IN3 days ago
Two minors shot on the near east side
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Edison School of the Arts CEO fired after being accused of saying a racial slur
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Person fatally shot on Indy’s west side
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
IMPD: 15-year-old arrested for alleged role in south side shooting
Indianapolis, IN19 hours ago
Person shot in a Walmart parking lot in West Lafayette
West Lafayette, IN1 hour ago
Person fatally shot on Indy’s near northeast side
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Veteran recovering after being run down by IndyGo bus
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Bloomington animal shelter rescues dogs from ‘unauthorized’ breeding operation
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Campaign, ‘500 Bigs by the Indy 500,’ recruits mentors for youth
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Speedway pumps brakes on Wilshaw Hotel development
Speedway, IN5 days ago
Youth basketball leagues seek to curb teen gun violence
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Greensburg Mayor welcomes Accord production line with open arms
Greensburg, IN4 days ago
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day events around central Indiana
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Brownsburg couple arrested for taking part in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
Brownsburg, IN4 days ago
Indy man who crashed into state trooper while driving drunk gets 3 years probation
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Carjacking leads to chase, crash on Indy’s north side
Lawrence, IN2 days ago
Victim’s family disappointed by criminal charges following deadly shooting at Castleton Square Mall
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Boone County resident drives car into pond, rescued by fire crew
Lebanon, IN2 days ago
Downtown Indy to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past Kent State in March Madness
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Anderson man arrested by Muncie police after chase, standoff; Firearms and drugs found in home
Muncie, IN3 days ago
Fire breaks out at vacant Steak ‘n Shake on the northwest side
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Brickworld LEGO Exposition stops in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy