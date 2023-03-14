Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

Youth hockey team from Ukraine in Chicago area to play, raise funds

By Sean Lewis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFxHJ_0lIhLmEk00

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — A youth hockey team from Ukraine arrived in the Chicago area this week to raise money to rebuild their ice rink that was destroyed by Russian bombs.

Most of the players on the team are 12 and 13-years-old. One is young as 7 and one is celebrated his 18th birthday Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LeOIq_0lIhLmEk00

The team arrived in Chicago Monday after three days traveling from Ukraine.

It is the first time they’ve been outside of their country since the Russian invasion a year ago.

Their home ice rink in Kharkiv was destroyed early on in the war, so many of these players have not been able to practice the way they normally would.

Tuesday, they practiced ahead of a three day tournament that begins on Friday in Romeoville. They’ll be playing against teams from the United States, Canada and some others from other parts of the world.

The main focus is not only the playing but also the fundraising.

The entry fee for the tournaments will go toward rebuilding that ice rink in Kharkiv. They will also be taking donations at the door.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Paul Lisnek on latest endorsements, SAFE-T Act and more
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago Park District hosts opportunity fair for teens
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Anti-war protesters gather in Chicago, across U.S.
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shedd Aquarium fears millions in lost revenue with NASCAR’s arrival
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Spring begins and soon Chicago could have more spring-like conditions
Chicago, IL1 day ago
WGN Sports brought Michael Jordan and the ’90s Bulls to Chicago — and beyond
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Kalapriya hosts Holi celebration in Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Gov. Pritzker continues community college tour with Chicago stop to promote proposed budget
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago mayoral candidates meet for Saturday forum
Chicago, IL1 day ago
From QB to LB: T.J. Edwards’ road home to the Bears included a position change
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Family remembers Chicago woman found dead in laundry cart
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Jackson: ‘Gun violence is not simply a statistic’ in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Buona, Rainbow Cone opening in Valparaiso
Valparaiso, IN2 days ago
Chicago mayoral candidates clash over policing, education in televised debate
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Biden cabinet member discusses Chicago gun violence, mental health
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Lincoln Park Zoo reveals names of new baby lions
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police officer injured near Museum Campus
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man who spent 30 years in prison for Chicago murder he said didn’t commit released
Chicago, IL3 days ago
UCLA beats Northwestern 68-63 to advance to Sweet 16
Evanston, IL1 day ago
Endorsements continue to Chicago’s mayoral election
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Multiple injured in shooting inside South Side Restaurant
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Doc: Man who struck Chicago police officer tried to escape interview through ceiling
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
‘Full of spirit’: Family remembers Englewood High School senior shot and killed
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Lonzo Ball will have a 3rd knee surgery, report says
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Little Village woman missing since January found dead in laundry cart on West Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
5 injured, 1 critically, in single-car crash in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights, IL1 day ago
Northwestern holds off Boise State, 75-67, advance to NCAA Round of 32
Boise, ID3 days ago
Apartment fire in Palatine damages dozens of units
Palatine, IL4 hours ago
FBI: Suspects burglarized Lincoln Park Bank of America by breaking into nearby building
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy