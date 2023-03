Buy Now North Texas guard Tyree Eady drives to the basket during a game at the Super Pit earlier this season. Eady came to UNT as a graduate transfer and has filled a key role as a defender and leader for the Mean Green. Jacob McCready/For the DRC

For Mean Green fans

Tyree Eady was on a tear about this time a year ago. North Dakota State was in the stretch run of its season, and the senior guard was helping fuel the Bison during their run to the Summit League tournament final.