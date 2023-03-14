Open in App
New York City, NY
NBA Fans React To Madison Square Garden Possibly Losing Liquor License

By Aaron Abhishek,

5 days ago

From voicing their displeasure to making jokes about the development, Knicks fans had their say about MSG potentially losing the liquor license.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like dry days will befall Madison Square Garden. Recent developments say that the State Liquor Authority has set the ball rolling that could see MSG, the Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theater stripped of their liquor licenses. And this came as a dampener to the fans.

According to the New York Post , the agency has pressed all of James Dolan-owned properties with administrative charges for his move of banning attorneys from the above-mentioned venues for their litigation against him or the Garden. This generated some intense responses from fans on social media.

[Please note that some of the comments are edited for the purpose of clarity]

One fan didn't hide his displeasure. "Imagine having to sit through a whole JD & The Straight Shot concert with no alcohol."

A fan was not in favor of the agency clamping down on the liquor license. "I wish MSG would prevail against bureaucracy. I remember when all those woke approved de-platforming and censorship in Twitter, citing private company rights. MSG also has the right to do what they do."

The jokes weren't far off.

Knicks fans were in dire straits.

The chatter about selling the Knicks wasn't far off either.

On his part, Dolan sounded off on the SLA's move. "This gangster-like governmental organization has finally run up against an entity that won’t cower in the face of their outrageous abuses,” Dolan told the outlet.

"While others that have been subject to this harassment may have been forced into submission or silence, we are taking a stand on behalf of our fans and the many small businesses who have long been subject to the SLA’s corruption."

Only time will tell how if the fans can indeed get their hands on a brew at the MSG in the days to come.

James Dolan Denies That He's Selling The New York Knicks

Rumors of Dolan selling the Knicks has been doing the rounds since last August, and the owner recently set the record straight by quashing all theories of a possible sale.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, "I have no plans whatsoever to sell at this point," Dolan said. "I’m not retiring anytime soon. It’s a family-controlled asset, so someone in the family will own it."

While he firmly maintains his stance and battles the SLA, the team has been doing its job on the court and is well on track to secure a playoff berth.

The Knicks are placed sixth in the East with a 40-30 record and are one of the eight teams in the entirety of the league to hit the 40-win mark this season. Will they make a deeper run in the postseason? Only time will tell.

