Family: White House, Biden need to intervene immediately in Shanquella case

By Jesse Ullmann,

5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A letter demanding justice and requesting help in the unsolved case of Charlotte’s Shanquella Robinson has been sent to the White House and the desk of President Joe Biden, a law firm representing the family confirmed on Tuesday.

‘Everybody extradited to Mexico.’ Shanquella Robinson’s sister speaks out

The letter was also addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We write to request immediate diplomatic intervention from the United States Government in this transnational criminal case.”

Robinson died following a violent attack in Mexico and months after the tragic incident across the border, still, no arrests have been made in the case.

“An autopsy report prepared on October 30, 2022, in Mexico by Medical Examiner Dr. Rene Adalberto Galvaan Osegura noted that Shanquella’s body had a head injury and concluded that Shanquella’s cause of death was a broken neck.”

The Charlotte native was on vacation with friends in October 2022 in Cabo when she died from what Mexican authorities described as a direct attack. Video obtained by Queen City News showed Robinson being slammed to the floor by someone in a resort hotel room.

An arrest warrant has been issued for one of the friends, however, the friend’s name has not officially been released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbR1N_0lIhJMhE00
Credit: Robinson Family

The letter, 18 pages in length and including findings from Mexico’s medical examiner autopsy report, was sent to the White House by civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson.

“Given the nature and scope of this case, we believe that diplomatic intervention from the U.S.
Government could help facilitate the necessary cooperation and coordination between the
involved parties to ensure that justice is served timely, that the accused are tried under the
the appropriate legal system, that extradition is possible, and that international cooperation is
fostered.”

