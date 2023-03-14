Duo Steals From Store, Then Leads Cops On Chase In Stolen Car In Yorktown: Police

The theft happened at the Ulta Beauty in the Jefferson Valley Mall, located in Yorktown Heights. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Two women face numerous charges after stealing from a mall in New York and then leading authorities on a lengthy chase in a stolen vehicle from Massachusetts, police said.

The incident started in Northern Westchester on Tuesday, March 7 around 2:45 p.m., when police responded to the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights to investigate a theft at the Ulta Beauty store, according to Yorktown Police.

When arriving at the mall, officers saw the suspect and a passenger driving through the parking lot and tried to pull the vehicle over. However, the car did not stop and drive away from the scene, committing numerous traffic violations as it did.

A short time after this, officers from the Westchester County Police Department saw the vehicle driving on the Saw Mill River Parkway and were eventually able to catch the suspects after they left the vehicle and led police on a short pursuit on foot.

Officers from the Yorktown Police Department then took custody of the two suspects, who were identified as 24-year-old New York City resident Shayolanda Lewis-Major and 21-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasani Mack.

After conducting more investigation into the incident, police realized that the vehicle Lewis-Major and Mack had been traveling in was stolen out of Boston, Massachusetts, and that the two women had been in possession of a large quantity of Oxycodone which was in the center console of the car.

Officers also realized that Lewis-Major has an arrest warrant out of New York City and Mack had a warrant out of Horseheads, New York.

Both suspects were charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, Lewis-Major faces the following charges:

Third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle;

Reckless driving;

Other traffic and vehicle violations.

Lewis-Major was later turned over to the New York City Police Department for her warrant, and Mack was turned over to New York State Police for her warrant. The two will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, March 23.

