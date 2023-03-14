Open in App
Yorktown, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Duo Steals From Store, Then Leads Cops On Chase In Stolen Car In Yorktown: Police

By Ben Crnic,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ttfiX_0lIhIpok00
The theft happened at the Ulta Beauty in the Jefferson Valley Mall, located in Yorktown Heights. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Two women face numerous charges after stealing from a mall in New York and then leading authorities on a lengthy chase in a stolen vehicle from Massachusetts, police said.

The incident started in Northern Westchester on Tuesday, March 7 around 2:45 p.m., when police responded to the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights to investigate a theft at the Ulta Beauty store, according to Yorktown Police.

When arriving at the mall, officers saw the suspect and a passenger driving through the parking lot and tried to pull the vehicle over. However, the car did not stop and drive away from the scene, committing numerous traffic violations as it did.

A short time after this, officers from the Westchester County Police Department saw the vehicle driving on the Saw Mill River Parkway and were eventually able to catch the suspects after they left the vehicle and led police on a short pursuit on foot.

Officers from the Yorktown Police Department then took custody of the two suspects, who were identified as 24-year-old New York City resident Shayolanda Lewis-Major and 21-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasani Mack.

After conducting more investigation into the incident, police realized that the vehicle Lewis-Major and Mack had been traveling in was stolen out of Boston, Massachusetts, and that the two women had been in possession of a large quantity of Oxycodone which was in the center console of the car.

Officers also realized that Lewis-Major has an arrest warrant out of New York City and Mack had a warrant out of Horseheads, New York.

Both suspects were charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, Lewis-Major faces the following charges:

  • Third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle;
  • Reckless driving;
  • Other traffic and vehicle violations.

Lewis-Major was later turned over to the New York City Police Department for her warrant, and Mack was turned over to New York State Police for her warrant. The two will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, March 23.

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Police: 5 juveniles from Connecticut killed in fiery single-vehicle crash in Scarsdale
Scarsdale, NY5 hours ago
Man robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
'Evil, Soulless Man' Left Woman's Body On Parkway In Westchester: Here's His Sentence
Greenburgh, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Business Burglaries: Police Investigating Pair Of Overnight Incidents In Bethpage, Farmingdale
Bethpage, NY13 hours ago
Man Shot Outside Hudson County Costco Store
Bayonne, NJ9 hours ago
5 Juveniles Killed In Fiery Scarsdale Crash
Scarsdale, NY11 hours ago
5 Juveniles Killed In Fiery Westchester County Crash
Scarsdale, NY11 hours ago
Police chase suspect through Wallingford grocery store
Wallingford, CT1 day ago
Death in a Long Island Park: Woman's body was floating in the lake
West Hempstead, NY22 hours ago
Police: Stamford resident tricked into wiring over $400K in email scam
Stamford, CT15 hours ago
5 kids from Connecticut killed in NY crash
Scarsdale, NY10 hours ago
5 dead between the ages of 8 and 17 in Westchester parkway crash
Scarsdale, NY6 hours ago
Two men shot, one fatally, outside Bronx party hall
Bronx, NY15 hours ago
Unknown Man Robs Store, Locks Worker In Backroom In Port Chester: Still On Loose, Police Say
Port Chester, NY2 days ago
DWI Crash: ID Released For East Northport 23-Year-Old Killed In Huntington
Huntington, NY1 day ago
Robbery Suspect Stabs Store Clerk, Breaks Into Home With 2 Children In New Rochelle: Police
New Rochelle, NY2 days ago
Westchester crash kills five young people
Scarsdale, NY11 hours ago
ATV Stolen From Carmel Business In Front Of Owner, Police Say
Carmel Hamlet, NY2 days ago
Shoplifter Nabbed For Threatening Guard With Knife At Trumbull Mall, Police Say
Trumbull, CT2 days ago
35-Year-Old From Bay Shore Charged With DWI After Fatal Crash Near Huntington Intersection
Huntington, NY1 day ago
3 Busted Selling Vape Products To Minors In Suffolk County, Police Say
Brentwood, NY1 day ago
1 man dead, another wounded in shooting in the Bronx
Bronx, NY4 hours ago
Bridgeport CT– Felon Threatens DCF With Firearm
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Headlines: Westchester police chase, Rye hotel robbery, Optimum store break-in
Rye, NY3 days ago
17-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Crash On Southern State Parkway In Babylon
Babylon, NY12 hours ago
Passaic County Driver Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash
Milltown, NJ3 hours ago
Northern Westchester Man Steals Car While Owner Quickly Runs Inside Home, Police Say
Putnam Valley, NY2 days ago
56-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Charged With Homicide Following Crash
Wallkill, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy