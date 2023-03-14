Another slice of ARPA funding pushed into Vermont's economy

(The Center Square) – Spurring economic recovery is the focus of the first round of new Vermont grants.

The Community Recovery and Revitalization Grant Program, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday, has doled out grants that are aimed at strengthening communities across Vermont and helping them recover from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, which is administered by the Department of Economic Development, provides businesses with funding for capital investments to help retain jobs and grow the economy.

The $40 million program, which was passed by the Legislature through Act 183 and 185, uses funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“My administration remains focused on our continued economic recovery and increasing economic equity in all regions of the state,” Scott said in a release. “These grants will help businesses and organizations critical to their communities continue to recover and grow, increasing critical support like housing, child care, and wastewater to more Vermonters. These projects represent ARPA dollars at work and are making long-term investments in our state’s future. We must continue to look toward smart investments that will have a lasting impact through the CRRP program and other economic development tools I am advocating for in budget.”

According to the governor’s office, 31 projects were approved to receive $10.3 million which would then support $153 million in projected costs. The projects are projected to support 354 existing jobs and potentially create another 205 new jobs. The funding will support 79 new affordable housing units and 196 new child care slots for low- to moderate-income families.

“This first wave of approved applications represents projects that will provide assistance to households, help businesses in impacted industries to recover, and strengthen communities throughout the state,” Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein said in a release. “We look forward to announcing additional approved projects in the coming weeks and will continue to review applications until the funding is depleted.”

Among the funded projects, Neck of the Woods Inc. of Waitsfield will receive $468,400 toward a $2.5 million project to expand its child care and early education facility. Town Hall Theater Inc. in Middlebury will receive $500,000 in state funding that will be used to transform the community theater into a regional performing arts center. The project carries a $6.5 million price tag.

Manchester, according to the governor’s office, will use $603,776 toward a $3 million project for Main Street sewer and water extension and installing a pressure reducing valve service to a mobile home park, single-family homes, and properties in the commercial district.

