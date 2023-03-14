Open in App
Clemson, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson Tigers pro day: Trenton Simpson puts on an athletic show

By Jeff Risdon,

5 days ago
All 32 NFL teams made the short trek from Monday’s pro day circuit stop at South Carolina to the northwest corner of the state for Clemson’s athletic testing event. The Tigers have steadily churned out NFL talents over the last few years and the 2023 NFL draft will be no exception.

Many teams sent defensive coaches to Clemson’s pro day, while Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin was the only head coach in attendance. The Steelers also sent GM Omar Khan. They all got to see an impressive display from several of the 13 Tigers prospects.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson, as expected, put on quite an athletic show. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound LB showed off his explosiveness and agility in testing:

Short Shuttle 4.22

3 cone 6.89

Vertical 40.5”

Simpson clocked a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and also nailed the interview podium portion in Indianapolis. He’s scheduled for a private visit with the Houston Texans on Wednesday. Simpson projects in the 25-50 overall range.

The consensus top Clemson prospect in 2023, EDGE Myles Murphy, did not work out due to a minor injury. Murphy, a potential top-10 overall pick, will hold a private workout in April for interested teams.

A third Clemson defender with some first-round buzz, DT Bryan Bresee, worked out for interested coaches. His combine testing was solid but not exceptional for a 298-pound attack-style DT.

EDGE K.J. Henry, who had an impressive week of action at the Senior Bowl, also continued to help his draft stock. Henry projects on Day 2 for a team that values power-to-speed on the edge.

Tight end Davis Allen caught the ball well. His workout was run by Bengals TE coach James Casey, a former NFL tight end of similar build himself.

Pro days aren’t normally critical for kickers, but BT Potter nailed a 55-yard field goal. At minimum, Potter helped raise himself up the rung of kickers who should get several calls immediately after the draft concludes. He rewrote the placekicker record books at Clemson.

Others who worked out:

LB Jesiah Carlton

QB Hunter Johnson

LB Keith Maguire

OL Jordan McFadden

WR Joseph Ngata

TE Luke Price

DT Jabriel Robinson

CB Elijah Rodgers

