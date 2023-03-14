Pi Day in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Western Slope Now would like to wish you a happy Pi Day. On this holiday, we’re hoping you’ll take a slice out of your time to answer our pie questions.

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza in Grand Junction is selling pizza pies for $3.14 today in support of Steppin’ It Up, a local non-profit.

What is Pi?

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Pi is a constant, which means no matter how big or small the circle is, the distance around the edge of the circle will always be pi times the distance straight across the edge of the circle.

The constant begins with the decimal 3.14, which is why Pi day falls on March 14.

