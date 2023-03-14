Lindsay Lohan Announced She's Pregnant & Her 'Mean Girls' Co-Stars Are So Excited For Her

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant and expecting her first child.

The Parent Trap actress shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Tuesday alongside a picture of a onesie that reads "coming soon."

"We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼" the 36-year-old actor captioned the post and tagged her husband Bader Shammas.

It's unclear when Lohan's due date is at this point, so, hopefully, we can expect more updates soon.

Lohan's Mean Girls co-stars shared their excitement over the baby news on the actress' Instagram post.

"This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" said Amanda Seyfried.

"I’m thrilled for you!!!! So exciting ❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote Lacey Chabert.

The Parent Trap director, Nancy Meyers, also commented writing, "Lindsay!!!!!! I'm so excited for you!"

Other celeb moms also left congratulatory notes on the post.

"I am so happy for you .😍" wrote actor and Paris Hilton's mom, Kathy Hilton.

Canadian-American actress Ayesha Curry and designer Donatella Versace also expressed their excitement with various emojis in the comments.

Dubai-based social media influencer Karen Wazen Bakhazi wrote, "mama Lindsay 🥹 I love you and your baby so much already."

Lohan shared she had gotten married in July 2022 when she posted a picture with Shammas on Instagram and called him her husband.

According to TODAY, Lohan and Shammas got engaged in November 2021 and the couple currently lives in Dubai.

Lohan rose to fame after starring in the beloved 1998 film Parent Trap and then Mean Girls in 2004.

According to Entertainment Weekly, personal struggles and problems with substance abuse "overshadowed" her acting career throughout the 2000s.

The actor has resumed her acting career after signing a multi-picture movie deal with Netflix, EW reports.

Her most recent film Falling for Christmas came out in November 2022 and her new film Irish Wish will premiere on Netflix later this year.