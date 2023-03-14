Open in App
Honolulu, HI
LIST: How to celebrate National Pi Day in Hawaii

By Kaile Hunt,

5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tuesday, March 14 is observed as National Pi Day which is recognized by the mathematical constant π also known as pi or 3.14.

On National Pi Day, many people celebrate by picking up their favorite pie at their local bakery.

Whether you are craving a cherry pie, chocolate haupia pie, banana cream pie or a classic apple pie, this list has you covered.

Yelp ranks the best pie shops within a region and came out with their list of best pie spots for Honolulu, on Maui, Kauai County and near Kona on the Big Island.

Best pies near Honolulu:

  • Hawaiian Pie Company
  • Tanya’s Pies and Grill
  • Sunnyside
  • Liliha Bakery
  • Lee’s Bakery & Kitchen

Hawaiian Pie Company takes the top spot. For more information about their pies or to see when they are open click here.

Best pies on Maui:

  • Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop
  • Maui Pie
  • Sugar Beach Bake Shop
  • Leola of Hawaii

Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop takes the top spot. For more information about their pies or to see when they are open click here.

Best pies in Kauai County:

  • The Right Slice
  • Kauai Bakery
  • Hamura Saimin
  • Aunty Lilikoi
  • Aloha Sweet Delites

The Right Slice takes the top spot. For more information about their pies or to see when they are open click here.

Best pies near Kona:

  • The Coffee Shack
  • Paradise Bakery Hawaii
  • Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian
  • Da Vine Foods
  • Holy’s Bakery

The Coffee Shack takes the top spot. For more information about their pies or to see when they are open click here.

According to the National Today Calendar, Larry Shaw is believed to be the first person to celebrate Pi Day in 1988 at the San Francisco Exploratorium. The U.S. House of Representatives then passed a resolution recognizing March 14 as National Pi Day on March 12, 2009.

