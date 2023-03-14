LIST: How to celebrate National Pi Day in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tuesday, March 14 is observed as National Pi Day which is recognized by the mathematical constant π also known as pi or 3.14.
On National Pi Day, many people celebrate by picking up their favorite pie at their local bakery.
Whether you are craving a cherry pie, chocolate haupia pie, banana cream pie or a classic apple pie, this list has you covered.
Yelp ranks the best pie shops within a region and came out with their list of best pie spots for Honolulu, on Maui, Kauai County and near Kona on the Big Island.
Best pies near Honolulu:
Hawaiian Pie Company
Tanya’s Pies and Grill
Sunnyside
Liliha Bakery
Lee’s Bakery & Kitchen
Hawaiian Pie Company takes the top spot. For more information about their pies or to see when they are open click here.
Best pies on Maui:
Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop
Maui Pie
Sugar Beach Bake Shop
Leola of Hawaii
Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop takes the top spot. For more information about their pies or to see when they are open click here.
Best pies in Kauai County:
The Right Slice
Kauai Bakery
Hamura Saimin
Aunty Lilikoi
Aloha Sweet Delites
The Right Slice takes the top spot. For more information about their pies or to see when they are open click here.
Best pies near Kona:
The Coffee Shack
Paradise Bakery Hawaii
Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian
Da Vine Foods
Holy’s Bakery
The Coffee Shack takes the top spot. For more information about their pies or to see when they are open click here.
According to the National Today Calendar, Larry Shaw is believed to be the first person to celebrate Pi Day in 1988 at the San Francisco Exploratorium. The U.S. House of Representatives then passed a resolution recognizing March 14 as National Pi Day on March 12, 2009.
