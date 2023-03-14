Open in App
NFL fans had so many jokes about Aaron Rodgers' reported wish list for the Jets

By Andrew Joseph,

5 days ago
After some reports on Monday (and social media posts from Jets players) that Aaron Rodgers was nearing a move to the Jets, the Packers quarterback had yet to make a decision come Tuesday.

But one thing is clear: Rodgers has all the leverage on the Jets and he knows it.

According to a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Rodgers gave the Jets a wish list of players they’d have to acquire in order for him to join New York. That list included his former Packers teammates like Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis. Rodgers also wanted the Jets to pick up Odell Beckham Jr., who missed all of last season while recovering from an ACL injury as an unsigned free agent.

Theoretically, Rodgers would have wanted to leave the Packers because the aging roster didn’t have them in a position to contend and not bring that aging roster to New York — a team with a talented, young core already in place — with him. But, again, Rodgers knows the Jets are desperate, so why not see if they can bring his friends along for the ride? With Rodgers, it rarely makes sense.

The Jets seem to be listening to Rodgers too as they’re involved with the players on that list.

The desperation was so transparent from the Jets — who must REALLY not want to see Zach Wilson at quarterback next season — that fans had plenty of jokes for the Rodgers wish list.

This was how Twitter reacted

